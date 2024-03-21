Jeddah: PV Hardware (PVH), global manufacturer of solar trackers, is set to deliver 957MW of its cutting-edge solar tracking solution to the Ar Rass 2 Solar PV Park, approximately 32km south of the city of Ar Rass. The project, spearheaded by ACWA Power, underscores the Kingdom's steadfast commitment to environmentally sound energy solutions. This endeavor, situated in the central expanse of Saudi Arabia, constitutes a momentous stride in the region's sustainable energy development, aligning with the aspirations outlined in the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative.

The prestigious multinational engineering firm Larsen & Toubro (L&T) assumes the role of the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractor for this ambitious project and has once again elected to engage PVH for its state-of-the-art solar tracking solutions. PVH's commitment is further exemplified by the significant investment dedicated to expanding its facility in Jeddah, and the recent garnering of the highest local content score in the solar tracker industry in Saudi Arabia.

Localization in the Middle East

In the pursuit of regional localization, PVH Middle East is now established as a fully Saudi company. This not only showcases its dedication to fostering the economic growth of the Kingdom but also secures a dependable and punctual supply chain that bolsters the overall resilience of Ar Rass 2 and all other PVH projects in the Middle East by mitigating the impact of geopolitical disruptions and fluctuations in material prices.

Youssef El Sayed, CEO of PVH Middle East, considers the project to be a monumental stride toward sustainable energy in the Kingdom. " PVH Middle East is proud to contribute its advanced solar tracking technology, locally manufactured in our Jeddah facility. This project exemplifies the robust partnership between PVH Middle East and strong partners like ACWA Power and L&T, underscoring our shared commitment to driving innovation and sustainability in the renewable energy sector," stated El Sayed.

PVH Middle East stands behind its commitment with a 37-year design lifetime and corrosion warranty for its solar trackers and structures in Ar Rass 2. With the solar tracker industry's highest local content score and an unwavering commitment to swift deliveries, PVH Middle East continues to ascend as a frontrunner in the regional solar tracker market.

About PV Hardware:

PV Hardware (PVH) is a solar tracker manufacturer and provider of innovative solar tracking solutions for the global solar energy market, including solar trackers, fixed structures and SCADA systems. Each product designed by PVH can be easily installed on any type of terrain, withstands different weather conditions, and is prepared to withstand high winds, supporting any type of module, including thin-film and bifacial. Founded in 2011, PVH has supplied more than 28 GW to photovoltaic plants operating in various countries around the world. It is currently the world's third largest supplier of solar trackers and structures and has the expertise to properly manage solar tracking installations of any capacity, anywhere.