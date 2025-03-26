PVH Introduces Cutting-Edge Intelligence that Contributes to Lower Operating Costs

PV Hardware (PVH), a global leader in solar tracker solutions and structures for photovoltaic plants, announces the launch of DeepTrack™ by PVH, an ecosystem designed to optimize photovoltaic plant performance using advanced technology and cutting-edge intelligence. With over a decade of experience, PVH introduces this solution to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of solar energy generation.

Alvaro Casado Chief Revenue Officer- PVH Middle East stated “Deeptrack by PVH is our brain for whole tracking system, it’s a highly intelligent technology with the use of AI to mitigate and resolves any risk conditions before they occur on any solar farm”

DeepTrack™ by PVH provides comprehensive control over solar installations, anticipating weather conditions and dynamically adjusting to environmental changes. From dawn to dusk, this system offers 360º total control, predicting the presence of clouds, wind, or intense solar radiation.

Thanks to its real-time analytical capabilities, the system maximizes energy capture and helps reduce operating costs.

With DeepTrack™ by PVH, PVH reaffirms its commitment to innovation and efficiency improvement in the photovoltaic sector, offering solutions that optimize solar plant management and contribute to the development of a more sustainable energy model.

Key Features and Benefits

Smart and Automated Management: DeepTrack™ by PVH offers a complete control ecosystem, enabling full monitoring of the solar plant.

Proprietary Technological Development: Designed by PVH engineers, the system incorporates advanced technology specifically created to enhance operational efficiency.

Data-Based Optimization: It uses real-time data to make precise adjustments to solar tracking.

Reduction of Operating Costs: Minimizes complexity in plant management and maintenance, providing an immediate return on investment.

Advanced Technology with Artificial Intelligence: Features adaptive weather forecasting and automated safety protocols for more efficient and secure operation.

Innovation and Differentiation in the Sector

Exclusive PVH Development: DeepTrack™ by PVH is an all-in-one solution designed and fully developed by PVH.

Scalable Architecture: Its design allows for adaptation to various sizes and configurations of solar plants.

Impact on Production and Sustainability: By improving the efficiency of solar trackers, it increases energy generation and reduces associated emissions.

About PV Hardware

PV Hardware (PVH) is a manufacturer of solar trackers and a provider of innovative solar tracking solutions for the global solar energy market, including solar trackers, fixed structures, and SCADA systems. Each PVH product can be easily installed on any type of terrain, supports various climate conditions, and is built to withstand strong winds, being compatible with all types of modules, including thin-film and bifacial ones. Founded in 2011, PVH has supplied more than 29 GW to photovoltaic plants operating in various countries around the world. It is currently the third-largest global supplier of solar trackers and structures and has the expertise to manage solar tracking installations of any size, anywhere.