Abu Dhabi, UAE: PureLab, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East and operator of the largest network of around 150 laboratories in the region, has revealed its new brand identity and strategic vision to advance health outcomes through diagnostic innovations and operational excellence.

The new brand identity was unveiled by PureLab at an exclusive event in Abu Dhabi attended by the region’s healthcare industry leaders, PureHealth representatives, and employees. It reflects PureLab’s commitment to being always dependable, ensuring the patients receive the highest quality healthcare services. The Abu Dhabi-based company’s vision ‘to unlock tomorrow’s healthcare today’ leverages the vital role pathology plays in protecting public health and enhancing patient outcomes.

PureLab offers the largest laboratory test menu for healthcare providers across the region. The company is leveraging innovation and digitalization to support the UAE healthcare ecosystem through precision-driven results that have the power to protect public health and enhance patient care.

Arindam Haldar, Chief Executive Officer, PureLab said, "We are proud to reveal our new brand identity and “Always Dependable” promise to serve partners in their collaborative approach to supporting the UAE’s healthcare ecosystem. We take pride in our role to innovate diagnostic solutions that have the power to transform healthcare practices, develop medical breakthroughs, and ultimately advance patient care.

“We remain focused on what we can do today so that tomorrow’s healthcare is unlocked. We need to evolve, maintaining our strengths while adding new layers of expertise and reaffirming clinical excellence. We aim to support the UAE’s vision for the highest levels of future health readiness, leveraging speed and accuracy to provide advanced diagnostic solutions. Cutting-edge technology is driving operational excellence within our organisation and our team has an unwavering dedication to innovation, compassionate care, and accessibility,” he continued.

Dr. Farooq Ghani, Chief Medical Officer, PureLab said: “We take immense pride in the launch of PureLab, a testament to our unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare. Together, we are dedicated to elevating health outcomes and bringing innovative solutions to the forefront of healthcare in the UAE. With advanced diagnostics at its core, PureLab has the potential to redefine pathology through cutting-edge technology and personalized health solutions. This is a momentous milestone in our commitment to unlocking a healthier and happier future for all."

“By combining trust and a superior patient experience, PureLab aims to create an environment where patients can rely on the quality of care they receive. This commitment to excellence is at the core of PureLab’s new mission of “building bridges of trust and setting new pinnacles of precision with credible results and incredible patient care,” he added.

The event served as a platform for internal stakeholders to engage with PureLab’s leadership, fostering a shared understanding of PureLab’s bold vision for the future. The unveiling of the new brand marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for PureLab, as it continues to shape and benefit the UAE’s healthcare ecosystem.

PureLab follows international standards for quality management and is accredited through stringent requirements by recognised international bodies such as the College of American Pathologists (CAP), American Association of Blood Banks (AABB), Joint Commission International (JCI), and the International Standards Organization (ISO). Currently, PureLab is the largest network of laboratories accredited by the international leading standards of ISO 15189 across the GCC. PureLab also ensures compliance with local regulators such as the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi (DoH), Dubai Health Authority (DHA), and the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP).

About PureLab

PureLab, a PureHealth asset, operates and manages the largest network of laboratories in the region; these also include the largest network of ISO Accredited Laboratories currently totalling around 150 labs across the UAE.

PureLab, is a comprehensive laboratory operation that supports both the public and private sectors by providing the largest in-house test menu. We leverage economies of scale with our high volume of tests (over 25 million tests conducted per year) and we run an agile operation that ensures accurate, reliable, and timely diagnostics, delivered to our customers.

It also plays a pivotal role in using its laboratory diagnostics network to conduct public screening programmes and population health management, as well as spearheading COVID-19 screening efforts in the UAE. Bringing in unparalleled efficiencies and redefining industry standards, PureLab has proven itself as a partner of choice.

About PureHealth

By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth is the UAE’s largest integrated healthcare platform with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 25+ hospitals, 100+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind.

Pure Health’s network of healthcare facilities comprises:

SEHA (Abu Dhabi Health Services Company) – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

Daman (The National Health Insurance Company) – The UAE’s leading health insurer

The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center – Specialist healthcare centre focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine

One Health – Sales, service support, and engineering network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US

Circle Health Group –The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae