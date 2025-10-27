Abu Dhabi: PureHealth has honoured emergency room (ER) heroes across its SEHA hospital network, for their vital contributions to healthcare in Abu Dhabi. The event was attended by His Excellency Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of DoH, and Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, along with other senior leaders.

Held at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), the event brought together 100 ER physicians, nurses and support staff from SEHA facilities across the emirate. These professionals were honoured for their unwavering dedication to delivering urgent, life-saving care under some of the most challenging circumstances within the community – ensuring Abu Dhabi’s healthcare system continues to thrive.

Dr Salama Bin Rafeea, Acting Director of the Sector of Emergency Preparedness & Response at Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, said: “We are immensely proud of the medical professionals working in emergency departments, the frontline heroes of our healthcare system who play an essential role in emergency response and saving lives. At the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, we remain steadfast in our commitment to building the world’s most intelligent and efficient healthcare system, grounded in prediction, prevention, and timely intervention. Through the Unified Medical Operations Command Centre (UMOC), we enable seamless coordination with emergency teams even prior to patients arriving at the hospital, ensuring full readiness and enhancing the health and safety of our community members. These efforts continue to solidify Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in health preparedness and response.”

Eng Mohammed Hassan Al Zaabi, Chief of Critical Infrastructure and Projects at PureHealth said: “Our ER professionals are the frontline guardians of health – responding with courage, speed and compassion in critical moments when every second matters. They play an essential role in saving lives and strengthening the resilience of Abu Dhabi’s healthcare system. This tribute reflects our deep gratitude and ongoing commitment to recognising and supporting those who deliver exceptional care at the heart of our communities.”

As part of the celebration, participants received personalised tokens of appreciation and recognition bonuses, underscoring PureHealth’s commitment to valuing frontline excellence across its network. A key highlight of the event was the presentation of ER Heroes of the Year awards to 12 individuals recognised for their tireless efforts and exceptional impact in advancing emergency care and improving patient outcomes.

Among the SEHA ER professionals recognised, one was commended for detecting a previously undiagnosed brain lesion in a patient admitted after a serious car accident, a timely diagnosis that redirected the patient’s treatment and supported a full recovery.

Another ER team member was honoured for providing continuous care to a young trauma patient who arrived in critical condition and severe distress. He remained at the patient’s side throughout the recovery, offering steady support.

These moments exemplify the courage and dedication of emergency care professionals, whose actions often mark the difference between life and loss. The ER Heroes initiative is part of PureHealth’s broader strategy to elevate the patient experience, invest in healthcare talent, and foster a culture that celebrates excellence at every level of care in Abu Dhabi and beyond.