Abu Dhabi: PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has unveiled its AI-powered Lab, a flagship AI-driven diagnostic facility developed under its subsidiary, PureLab.

As the UAE’s largest and most advanced standalone diagnostic laboratory, the 70,000-square-foot facility is set to transform national diagnostic services through cutting-edge AI-driven automation, real-time quality control, and seamless integration with a network of over 140 laboratories holding more than 50 international accreditations.

Officially inaugurated by His Excellency Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), alongside Her Excellency Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of DoH, Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, Rashed Saif Al Qubaisi, Group Chief Operating Officer of PureHealth, and senior representatives from DoH and PureLab, the seven-storey AI-powered Lab is equipped to process more than 30 million samples annually. Designed with built-in capacity for future expansion, it is well-positioned to meet the UAE’s growing demand for advanced diagnostic capabilities.

Her Excellency Dr. Fayeza Saif Alyafei, Executive Director of the Healthcare Quality Sector, at Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: “The launch of PureLab’s AI-powered Lab represents a significant step forward in advancing Abu Dhabi’s vision for a smart, integrated, and patient-centered healthcare system. As the regulator, we are committed to fostering innovation and enabling high-impact investments that enhance diagnostic accuracy, accelerate care delivery, and improve health outcomes. Facilities like this contribute to positioning Abu Dhabi as a regional leader in precision diagnostics, AI-enabled healthcare, and sustainable system development.”

Operating 24/7, PureLab’s AI-powered Lab represents a new era in diagnostic excellence, seamlessly integrating artificial intelligence, robotics, energy-efficient infrastructure, and the UAE’s most advanced sample transport and automation systems. Designed for both scale and precision, the lab offers more than 1,800 test parameters across a broad spectrum of specialties, including anatomic pathology, molecular genetics, hematopathology, histocompatibility for organ and bone marrow transplants, infectious disease detection, and environmental testing.

The AI-powered Lab is powered by a multidisciplinary team of 1,300 expert consultants, bringing deep experience in laboratory management and clinical operations. Their collective expertise underpins a patient- and clinician-centric model focused on AI-enhanced diagnostic accuracy, data confidentiality and clinical relevance.

Arindam Haldar, Chief Executive Officer of PureLab, said: “The AI-powered Lab marks a new era in diagnostic excellence, integrating automation, artificial intelligence and clinical expertise to deliver faster, more accurate results at scale. Established as the UAE’s core facility, it will serve as a national cornerstone for essential health programmes, including newborn screening, infectious disease monitoring, and transplant compatibility. As the country’s largest laboratory network, PureLab is proud to be setting new benchmarks in quality, AI-driven innovation, and accessibility, advancing the UAE’s vision for a world-class, data-driven healthcare ecosystem.”

At the heart of its innovation is an AI-powered digital pathology platform, which uses Whole Slide Imaging (WSI) to transform traditional slides into high-resolution digital images, enabling rapid AI-assisted analysis of disease markers and anomalies. As the AI-powered hub of the Digital Pathology Initiative, the lab connects oncology centres nationwide, supporting real-time remote slide viewing, virtual consultations, and faster, AI-enhanced clinical decisions. Comprehensive services in routine clinical pathology, such as chemistry, immunoassay, serology, coagulation, and microbiology, further establish the facility as the UAE’s most advanced and reliable diagnostic centre.

In addition, the facility incorporates a range of sustainable features, including a fully hybrid transport fleet, paperless digital reporting, energy-efficient window films, and rooftop solar panels, aligning with the UAE’s net-zero emissions strategy.

Designed for centralised efficiency, the lab allows healthcare providers to submit a wide range of tests through a unified, cost-effective platform, reducing dependency on multiple laboratories. It also supports community-based diagnostics, including walk-in services and home-testing pilots, aligning with the UAE’s patient-centric data-driven healthcare vision.

