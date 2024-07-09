Abu Dhabi-UAE: PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, has announced a strategic partnership with the Supreme Council for Motherhood & Childhood (SCMC) to enhance mental health initiatives across Abu Dhabi. The collaboration aligns efforts to create a unified vision for mental health that prioritises mothers and children. It also reflects PureHealth's commitment to providing accessible, holistic health services, advancing Abu Dhabi’s comprehensive mental health strategy, and improving community health outcomes.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding, the collaborative efforts of both entities will focus on establishing a cooperative framework that strengthens their capabilities in supporting mental health initiatives. In addition, the agreement will extend to cooperation in other aspects of healthcare, including prevention, treatment and rehabilitation.

Her Excellency, Rym Al Falasy, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood & Childhood, stated that this strategic partnership is part of the ongoing preparations for the upcoming Fatima Bint Mubarak Motherhood and Childhood Forum, scheduled for October. The forum aims to raise awareness across all segments of society about the importance of mental health care, particularly for women, adolescents, and children. This focus on mental health is crucial due to its significant impact on the lives of these valuable members of the community, enhancing their quality of life and overall well-being. Furthermore, it reflects on the future of adolescents and children and their ability to contribute to the nation’s development and progress, as they are the future generations who will continue the nation’s successful journey.

She added that Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, the ‘Mother of the Nation’, consistently emphasises the importance of creating the optimal environment for mothers and children. She stresses the need to consider their psychological well-being and provide the highest quality services in this regard, ensuring that mothers can raise their children free from negative influences on their behaviour, beliefs, and understanding. This approach also protects children from the risks of psychological disorders, which often hinder their academic achievement, social interaction, and future professional performance.

Her Excellency Rym Al Falasy emphasised the commitment of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood in collaborating with all efforts and initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of mental health services provided to the people of the UAE, especially women and children. By doing so, they aim to provide a safe and sustainable environment supported by positive mental health, which in turn strengthens societal stability and happiness and supports the ongoing development and prosperity that the UAE witnesses.

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer at PureHealth, said: “At PureHealth, we are committed to a vision of longevity that prioritises mental wellness as well as physical health. We understand that mental well-being is fundamental to overall health, and it's imperative that our healthcare system reflects this by providing holistic, inclusive services. Our collaboration with SCMC enables us to advocate for and deliver mental health services tailored to the unique needs of mothers and children, ensuring that healthcare initiatives are accessible to everyone in the community more effectively.”

SCMC, under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the ‘Mother of the Nation’, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), since 2003, champions the development and welfare of mothers and children through initiatives aimed at improving health, educational opportunities, and social services. A study by SCMC in collaboration with PureHealth's Ambulatory Healthcare Services reveals approximately 26.4 percent of mothers are affected by postpartum depression in Abu Dhabi[1]. Globally, one in seven 10-19-year-olds experiences a mental health disorder[2], these significant rates highlight the urgent need for targeted mental health support for both children and mothers.

As well as leveraging SCMC's influential advocacy and PureHealth's innovative capabilities to enhance the exchange of expert support and the adoption of best practices in mental healthcare, the partnership will build on the efforts of Sakina, PureHealth's recently launched mental health division. Sakina operates through a network of 34 satellite clinics, two mental health hubs, two neurodiversity centres, and nine integrated clinics. This extensive infrastructure is supported by over 500 healthcare professionals, including a diverse team of physicians, allied health staff, and specialised nurses, bolstered by 77 administrative staff.

Dr Zain Al Yafai, CEO of Sakina, said: “This collaboration will enable both PureHealth and SCMC to extend their reach and enhance overall impact within the community, particularly among those most in need of mental health support. Sakina exemplifies how specialised services, such as those addressing neurodiversity and other specific mental health needs, can be integrated into broader health initiatives. This partnership aligns with the objectives of PureHealth’s latest initiatives, ensuring that mental health care is woven into the fabric of community health services.”

PureHealth continues to expand its collaborations with various public and private organisations, driving its mission to enhance the accessibility and quality of mental health services. PureHealth utilises its extensive network of professionals, state-of-the-art facilities, and advanced technologies to deliver exceptional mental health care through clinics and accessible mobile platforms, ensuring that all patients receive the care they need, whenever they need it.

About PureHealth

By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth is the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 100+ hospitals, 300+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind.

Pure Health’s network comprises:

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

– One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS) - Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services

- Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Health Insurance Company) – The UAE’s leading health insurer

– The UAE’s leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

– Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

– The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

– Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

– Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US

– The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

– The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK PureCS - A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems

- A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE’s largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae