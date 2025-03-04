Abu Dhabi, UAE: PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has partnered with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) to improve health outcomes for children across the UAE. The partnership focuses on expanding early intervention programmes, advancing holistic children’s health solutions, leveraging advanced healthcare technologies, and driving evidence-based research. Through its efforts, the collaboration aims to inform the development of targeted health strategies and initiatives that address critical developmental needs, aligning with the UAE’s vision of fostering resilient and thriving future generations.

This collaboration, with its dedicated focus on children’s well-being, supports Abu Dhabi’s Early Childhood Development Strategy for 2035 and the UAE Centennial 2071 Plan, creating meaningful, long-term benefits for future generations.

HE Dr. Yousef Alhammadi, Executive Director of Knowledge & Impact Sector at Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority said: “This partnership reflects our strong commitment to provide a healthy and safe environment to young children and enables them to have access to the best health and development services through reinforcing the common efforts between ECA and its partners in the health sector. Our partnership with PureHealth will contribute to promoting the level of early clinical checks and health monitoring programmes, and reinforcing the innovative research that supports the health and welfare of children and their families across the Abu Dhabi.” Alhammadi added “We are committed to putting children at the heart of our efforts. Through this partnership, we have an opportunity to enhance the UAE’s position as a nation that provides early childhood development services, according to the highest global standards.”

The partnership will open up new areas for cooperation in health innovation and community awareness. In addition, it will promote knowledge exchange, developing health policies that support early childhood development and supporting start-ups that specialise in health technology.

Rashed Al Qubaisi, Group Chief Operating Officer at PureHealth, said, "At PureHealth, we believe that the foundation of a thriving society lies in the health and well-being of its youngest members. Our partnership with the Early Childhood Authority is a reflection of our commitment to advancing children’s health and aligning with Abu Dhabi’s vision for holistic development. Together, we are creating pathways to stronger healthcare, education, and early intervention systems that will ensure every child has access to the care and support they need to thrive. By combining our expertise in research and technology with a shared vision for resilient communities, we are laying the groundwork for healthier generations to come.”

PureHealth, through its subsidiary SEHA CLINICS, will lead efforts to enhance school health screening programmes across Abu Dhabi, with strategic guidance from the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, and in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC). These screenings will improve child health management, provide early detection of health concerns, and strengthen the foundation for long-term wellbeing through data-driven insights. The initiative includes the implementation of the Ages & Stages Questionnaires (ASQ) to assess developmental delays in children, alongside comprehensive school health screenings across public and private schools as well as corporate settings. The latest globally adopted tools for paediatric disease detection have been integrated, including the Paediatric Symptom Checklist (PSC), which helps specialists identify psychological and social challenges in children, contributing to enhanced healthcare outcomes.

The collaboration will also establish the Longevity Observatory, a state-of-the-art platform leveraging advanced data analytics to monitor and manage children’s health. This innovative tool will provide personalised, predictive health insights through detailed dashboards, tracking health from prenatal stages to key developmental milestones. The Observatory reflects PureHealth’s mission to advance the science of longevity and support families and healthcare professionals in delivering targeted, proactive care.

Research will play a central role in, focusing on critical areas such as early childhood education, mental health, and social well-being. Findings will guide the creation of evidence-based programmes that improve healthcare outcomes for children and their families. PureHealth will also collaborate with ECA’s ‘Anjal Z’ programme, working with health-tech startups tof integrate innovative solutions into its healthcare network. By facilitating clinical trials, pilot programmes, and co-development projects, the partnership ensures these technologies align with PureHealth’s transformative vision for children’s healthcare.

A significant focus of the collaboration is empowering communities. Joint awareness campaigns and training workshops will provide parents, educators, and healthcare professionals with the knowledge and tools to create nurturing environments for children. Mental health services will be further enhanced through Sakina, PureHealth’s dedicated mental health platform, offering tailored counselling services, psychological support, and community-driven initiatives to aid families and caregivers.

To ensure sustainable progress, PureHealth and ECA will prioritise the development of early childhood healthcare professionals. This includes specialised training programmes, workshops, and support for the National Academy for Childhood Development, which will deliver high-quality qualifications and elevate professional standards in children’s health and development.

