Abu Dhabi, UAE: PureHealth, an Abu Dhabi based holding company and the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, has signed an agreement to acquire Circle Health Group, U.K.’s largest independent operators of hospitals, in a deal valued at $1.2 billion.

Circle Health Group joins a roster of world-class healthcare providers that make up PureHealth companies, including SEHA – Abu Dhabi Health Services Company; Daman – Nation Health Insurance Co.; PureLab - which is the Gulf Cooperation Council’s largest lab network; Rafed – Group Procurement Organisation; Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre, which leads cutting edge stem cell research.

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East and this acquisition underlines PureHealth’s commitment to delivering world-class medical care to patients globally, as well as developing new clinical care pathways made up of the best healthcare providers to meet patient needs. PureHealth aims to invest in scientific innovation and healthcare infrastructure within all its assets, including Circle Health Group, giving access to patients around the world to the best possible medical care with the highest international quality standards, leading them to live longer, healthier and happier lives.

The acquisition of Circle Health Group is PureHealth’s first entry into the UK. This acquisition forms part of PureHealth’s global expansion programme, which includes acquisitions previously completed in the USA, as well as entry in other international markets. Patients in the UAE and the UK will benefit from PureHealth’s acquisition, both through the diversity of choice in healthcare provision, expanded network of medical professionals and expertise combined with knowledge sharing that will be developed.

Circle Health Group offers UK’s largest national network of private hospitals. It also offers innovative neurological and musculoskeletal rehabilitation services and pathway management services and is the first European healthcare provider to enter the Chinese market. In 2019 Centene Corporation, a leading US healthcare enterprise and Fortune 500 company, invested in Circle Health Group and acquired the remaining equity interests in July 2021.

As part of the strategic acquisition, PureHealth will gain 100% of Circle Health Group’s portfolio, which includes specialties such as Orthopaedics, Oncology, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Ophthalmology, Neurosurgery and General Surgery, as well as the new state-of-the-art hospitals that Circle Health Group has recently focused on building, including the UK’s first purpose-built state-of-the-art rehabilitation hospital.

Farhan Malik, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth and Centene Corporation’s Senior Advisor, Brent Layton and Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, Beau Garverick attended a signing ceremony, held in London to formalize the acquisition of Circle Health Group by PureHealth.

Commenting on the acquisition, Hammad Al Ameri, CEO & Managing Director of Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: AlphaDhabi) said “This acquisition is a major milestone for our associate company, PureHealth Holding LLC, and we are confident that it will position us for continued growth and success”.

Farhan Malik, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, said: “We are delighted to welcome Circle Health Group into the PureHealth family. This acquisition marks an important milestone in our journey towards creating a global healthcare network which revolutionizes patient care. Our mission at PureHealth is to drive scientific innovation to unlock longevity and greater quality of life for humankind. Through integrating the expertise of both organisations, we positively impact the lives of patients globally. PureHealth, as the region’s largest healthcare group, is well-positioned to make significant contributions to the improvement of healthcare systems and access to world-class medical services in the UAE and beyond.”

"Circle Health Group is an innovative healthcare organisation that has had a significant impact for the benefit of patients across the United Kingdom. We are confident that this business will continue to thrive – providing access to high-quality care and delivering improved clinical outcomes under the ownership of PureHealth,” said Centene Chief Executive Officer, Sarah London. “This transaction marks another milestone in our portfolio review and showcases continued momentum against our value creation plan.”

Circle Health Group comprises over 8,200 dedicated employees and 6,500 consultants, working in over 60 specialties, in over 50 hospitals across the UK and over 150 theatres, with more than two million visits per annum and driving over c.USD 1.3 billion in revenue and delivering exceptional healthcare and comprehensive health solutions.

Circle Health Group was founded in 2004 and the group has grown through acquiring BMI Healthcare, one of the most prestigious and largest private hospital groups in the UK, which was founded in1987 and has established an enduring legacy of excellence, which PureHealth will now take on board.

This acquisition has the potential to deliver wide-ranging benefits to the UAE’s and the UK’s healthcare ecosystem. These benefits include the expansion of clinical knowledge and delivery of new medical techniques through enhanced collaboration between medical professionals, as well as the use of cutting-edge technologies and provision of broadened treatment options for patients in the UAE. Additionally, the acquisition underlines the UAE’s increasing position as a global pioneer in the provision of world-class healthcare.

In 2022, Circle Health Group was named Private Hospital Group of the Year and one of the Top 25 Best Big Companies to Work For. Additionally, Circle Health Group is the UK’s most patient-focused healthcare organisation and has been recognized as the UK’s most innovative and technologically advanced hospital provider due to the significant investments made in the use of in robotics, AI, fully digital pathways and online booking services. 90% of adults in the UK live within 90 minutes of a Circle Health Group hospital.

PureHealth recently completed a USD 500 million purchase of an equity investment in Ardent Health Services, which is the US’s fourth largest private healthcare group operating across six states. Leveraging its global relationships and international reputation, PureHealth looks forward to building on this legacy with the acquisition of Circle Health Group.

Centene Corporation is a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people lead healthier lives. A Fortune 500 listed company, Centene takes a localized approach to delivering fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programmes, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals across the US. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drugs Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace and the TRICARE programme.

PureHealth is the largest integrated healthcare group in the Middle East region, boasting an extensive network of over 25 hospitals, health insurance, more than 160 laboratories, over 100 clinics and a workforce of over 24,000 employees. Aligned with its unwavering commitment to revolutionise healthcare for the future, PureHealth is actively working to transform every aspect of healthcare. The organisation is leveraging cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies to reimagine health spans and challenge life spans, future-proofing healthcare and fuelling the next generation of innovation. Through its efficient data management, PureHealth is taking on the ambitious project of creating a hospital in the cloud. With its transformative vision, the healthcare platform continues to make a profound impact on the lives of individuals in the UAE, and beyond, shaping a sustainable and healthier future for generations to come.

-Ends-

About PureHealth

By advancing the science of longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the UAE to the rest of the world. PureHealth is the UAE’s largest integrated healthcare platform, with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 25+ hospitals, 100+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centers, insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations at the forefront of healthcare, as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind.

PureHealth’s network of healthcare facilities across Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates comprises:

SEHA – Abu Dhabi Health Services Company – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

Daman – The National Health Insurance Company, the UAE’s leading health insurer

The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center – Specialist healthcare center focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine

One Health – Sales, service support, and engineering network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae

For more information, please contact:

Mohamed Mostafa Saad ​

Senior Manager ‑ Marketing & Public Relations

​​​​​mohamed.mostafa@purehealth.ae

Bedour Mossa

Public Relations Account Manager

APCO Worldwide

bmossa@apcoworldwide.com