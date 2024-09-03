Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Pure Storage® (NYSE:PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world’s most advanced data storage technologies and services, today announced its participation (Hall 6, Stand C40) at GITEX 2024. Underpinned by its unique Evergreen® architecture, Pure Storage provides agility and risk reduction to organisations with a simple, energy efficient, consistent storage platform delivered as-a-service. At the event, Pure Storage will outline how it helps customers with issues such as implementing tech to support AI initiatives for long term success.

Event Showcase

Pure Storage will use this year’s GITEX to showcase several innovations in the platform which enable organisations to address their broad set of data challenges. These include supporting current and future AI needs, handling exponential data growth, mitigating against data loss incidents and cyber threats and meeting sustainability goals. Recently announced solutions to support these are:

Industry-first storage automation and Generative AI copilot: Alongside integrating Pure Fusion — the company’s storage fleet management solution — into the Purity operating system, Pure Storage will showcase the first AI copilot for storage. This enables IT teams to leverage aggregated insights from tens of thousands of arrays deployed in the field and direct knowledge of the organisations’ infrastructure to simplify the complexities of storage management.

Industry's most comprehensive set of Storage-as-a-Service SLAs: With the addition of several advanced SLAs — including guaranteed storage performance for GPUs to support training, inference, and HPC workloads and a Cyber Recovery and Resilience SLA to account for disaster recovery scenarios — Evergreen//One™ is the only true outcome-oriented STaaS offering in the market. With the industry's record number of concurrent SLAs, customers get the reliability, performance, and sustainability their business requires.

Industry's largest flash drive: Pure Storage plans to launch 150TB DirectFlash® Modules (DFM), later this year, enabling organisations to future proof their infrastructure investment and handle the largest data sets. In addition, the industry's largest flash drive will support AI at scale and help organisations tackle some of the biggest AI challenges.

Industry Significance

As enterprises further embrace AI to drive innovation, streamline operations, and gain a competitive edge, traditional storage infrastructure fails to meet the performance, scalability and energy-efficiency requirements needed. In fact, according to a recent survey that Pure Storage conducted, 98% of CIOS & IT decision makers state that their IT infrastructure requires urgent improvements in order to create the necessary conditions for AI success. 81% believe that AI-generated data is likely to outgrow their organisation’s current data centers, emphasising the need for a robust, high-performance, efficient and cyber-resilient AI infrastructure.

Customers today also face challenges around ease of management and automation of disparate systems. While competitors look to address these issues by offering a potpourri of disparate products consisting of different operating systems, APIs and management Pure Storage offers a single, consolidated, consistent, and highly orchestrated platform that delivers more than 10x the reliability at less than one half the power, space, cooling and labour of competitive solutions.

Executive Insight

“Between the pace of technological advancement, demands to incorporate more AI, focus on sustainability and managing disparate systems, it’s no wonder today’s customers are struggling. Pure Storage continues to innovate and set the industry benchmark for what a storage platform should deliver,” commented Omar Akar, Regional VP for CEE & META at Pure Storage. “I look forward to GITEX and the opportunity to show customers and partners how Pure Storage’s unified data storage platform can be the engine that powers regional organisations’ business transformation strategies.”

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) delivers the industry’s most advanced data storage platform to store, manage, and protect the world’s data at any scale. With Pure Storage, organisations have ultimate simplicity and flexibility, saving time, money, and energy. From AI to archive, Pure Storage delivers a cloud experience with one unified Storage as-a-Service platform across on premises, cloud, and hosted environments. Our platform is built on our Evergreen architecture that evolves with your business – always getting newer and better with zero planned downtime, guaranteed. Our customers are actively increasing their capacity and processing power while significantly reducing their carbon and energy footprint. It’s easy to fall in love with Pure Storage, as evidenced by the highest Net Promoter Score in the industry. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com.

Pure Storage, Evergreen, Evergreen//One, DirectFlash and the marks on the Pure Storage Trademark List are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. The Trademark List can be found at purestorage.com/trademarks. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.