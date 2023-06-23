Pure Gold Living’s Pipeline includes Prime Residential Project in Meydan and Second Project in Al Furjan – PG One

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Keeping to its promise of a whole new approach to the regional real estate and construction sector, Pure Gold Living is delighted to announce the completion of its first prestige project, PG Upper House in Al Furjan.

All 103 units of the one bedroom and one bedroom plus study apartment options built to the most exacting modern standards, have been handed over before the expected handover date of 30th June. Also completed and delivered are 2 retail outlets.

The early completion once again reinforces the Pure Gold Living edict of not going in for superlatives or trumpeting the sales rate but simply keeping their promise to customers and in this case surpassing expectations.

Commenting on the success of the Upper House venture, Karim Merchant, CEO of Pure Gold Living said, “By completing the project ahead of schedule we have not only cemented our credibility in the market but also set a new standard in dependability and confidence. These are the same values that have marked more than thirty years of success for our parent company, the renowned Pure Gold Jewellers. Pure Gold Living believes implicitly in making the buyer an integral part of the equation from start to finish and offering a relationship based on real time data, total transparency, and a reiterated promise of on time delivery with no hidden costs.”

PG Upper House’s facilities have been carefully chosen to fit into the lifestyle of the discerning homeowner and include a Yoga Shala, infinity pool, kids pool and jacuzzi, BBQ area, Technogym-equipped gym and 24-hour security. The Open Lounge concept adds to the ambience and the apartments are fitted with state-of-the-art appliances and amenities and floor to ceiling windows that offer 70 percent influx of natural light across the unit.

“Our vision is bold and long-term and predicated to creating an integrated community of people from all over the world and all walks of life. This is why our flagship project PG Upper House has been designed to appeal to everyone whether they’re looking for an ideal executive home, the perfect upmarket start up as a young couple or family and a sound investment if they’re a first-time buyer,” added Merchant.

Dubai-based educator Holly Simpson is a PG Upper House apartment owner and shared her thoughts on the whole experience from start to finish. “From the moment I reached out to them, the PG Upper House team demonstrated an incredible level of commitment to detail and problem-solving. Their response time was exceptional, and they went above and beyond to accommodate my specific needs. Their dedication to ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience exceeded my expectations. I feel the materials used in the construction are of the highest quality, showcasing their dedication to ensuring a premium living experience. Every corner of the building reflects meticulous attention to detail, from the durable flooring to the top-notch fixtures and finishes. It's evident that PG Upper House prioritizes quality in every aspect, creating a comfortable and luxurious environment. I'm thoroughly impressed and excited to move in very soon,” she said.

“We choose PG Upper House for its unique design and utilisation of the space. Attention for detail is given to everything keeping in mind first time investors and small families. Starting from viewing to purchasing the property, the experience was joyous as their staff were available at each stage to guide us. Pure Gold Living for people who values these attributes,” said Dr Anilkumar & Mrs Sandhya Anilkumar, who also received their keys this week.

“Buying a one-bedroom apartment in Al Furjan, Dubai from Pure Gold Living was an experience worth sharing. Their customer-centric team, right from the executives to the hands-on CEO, showed great commitment. They simplified the daunting payment plan process, offered flexibility, and even facilitated selecting a preferred parking spot. Their swift construction pace is remarkable, a testament to their promise of timely delivery. Pure Gold Living, undoubtedly, adds a personal and professional touch to real estate, making them my top recommendation for a uniquely satisfying home-buying journey,” added Hisham Othman, a marketing professional based in the UAE and PG Upper House homeowner.

Sustaining the momentum, Merchant added that two new residential projects will also be launched this year in Al Furjan and Meydan by Pure Gold Living further enhancing the aim of creating an end user community that gets what it pays for.

PG ONE Al Furjan, the first plot in this exciting community hence the name, will be located 1 minute from the Discovery Garden metro station. This residential tower will feature studios, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom duplex apartments, each with its own pool. The building itself will also house the largest infinity pool in that part of Dubai, along with several other unique amenities that will be unveiled soon.

“As I said when we launched PG Upper House, trust is more important than superlatives like how much sold and how quickly. Our success has been defined by on time delivery, attention to detail and the fulfilling of dreams and these new projects will be built on this strong foundation too,” he said.

