Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Publicis Groupe Middle East and Altibbi, the region's leading Arabic-first digital health platform, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at building more personalised, data-informed healthcare communications in the region.

This partnership marks a significant step forward in how healthcare brands can engage meaningfully with audiences across the Middle East, leveraging the combined strengths of Altibbi's digital health ecosystem and Publicis Groupe's media, data, and technology capabilities.

At its core, the partnership addresses a persistent challenge: most global healthcare marketing in MENA relies on direct translation rather than authentic cultural connection with Arabic-speaking audiences. With Arabic as the primary language for more than 400 million people, the collaboration sets a new model for culturally intelligent healthcare marketing in the region.

The partnership is designed to create new value for healthcare and pharmaceutical clients by offering hyper-personalised solutions at scale. With over 30 million monthly users and an ecosystem that includes over two million doctor-reviewed Arabic health pages and Sina, its AI healthcare assistant, Altibbi brings a deep understanding of regional health behaviour and audience insights.

By connecting this with Publicis Groupe's planning and buying capabilities, the collaboration allows for more contextually relevant, data-informed activations, without compromising on user trust or data ethics. The platform's intent-driven demand is organized into precise audience segments by medical topic, age group, and country, giving healthcare brands the ability to reach patients at the exact moment they are searching for trusted information.

Bassel Kakish, Chief Executive Officer, Publicis Groupe ME&T said: "Our role is to connect the right capabilities to the right opportunities for our clients. Altibbi's deep regional health expertise, combined with our data and AI infrastructure, creates a platform for healthcare brands to communicate with precision and cultural relevance, while giving them the scale, governance, and measurable outcomes needed to compete in an increasingly complex market."

Jalil Allabadi, Co-founder and CEO of Altibbi, said: “Altibbi serves 30 million people monthly because effective healthcare communication in Arabic requires cultural fluency, not just linguistic adaptation. This partnership gives us global infrastructure to help healthcare brands connect authentically with Arabic-speaking patients. By combining our regional health insights with Publicis’ media expertise, we are creating campaigns that speak to how people live and make health decisions.”

While the initial focus is on advertising and strategic media solutions, both organisations have expressed a longer-term vision to co-create value beyond placements. The partnership is now rolling out tailored campaign support, digital engagement tools, and audience insights, with healthcare and pharmaceutical clients engaging in initial activations focused on chronic disease, women's health, and weight management.

Importantly, the partnership allows brands to tap into Altibbi's vast traffic and behavioural data to reach highly relevant audiences, particularly in markets like Saudi Arabia, where Altibbi is licensed to provide healthcare services through licensed doctors. This is expected to bring new precision to healthcare marketing in the region, without resorting to over-personalised or sensitive data disclosures.

Both companies bring complementary strengths to the table. Altibbi's commitment to Arabic-language, culturally attuned healthcare access and its investment in proprietary AI like Sina align with Publicis Groupe's global shift toward data and AI-powered transformation. The partnership builds on Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which aims to digitize 70 percent of patient activities by 2030, as the MENA digital health market continues growing at nearly 20 percent annually through 2030.

