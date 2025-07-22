Dubai, UAE: PRYPCO Mint, MENA’s first real estate tokenization platform, has announced the successful funding of its latest property, a two-bedroom apartment in Park Ridge Tower C located in Dubai Hills, which attracted the highest number of investors for a single property on the platform to date.

In a strategic partnership with the Dubai Land Department (DLD) and licensed by the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), PRYPCO Mint continues to reshape the investment landscape by unlocking access to prime real estate for as low as AED 2,000, ultimately paving the way for greater accessibility, inclusivity, and enabling real estate freedom for all.

The property valued at AED 2.4 million, offered investors an estimated 14.39% instant appreciation. It was fully funded by 326 investors from 51 nationalities, with an average investment of AED 7361.96. Notably, 49.39% of the investors were returning users, highlighting growing trust and continued confidence in PRYPCO Mint’s platform and offerings.

“Achieving the highest number of investors in a single property to date is a powerful validation of what we’re building at PRYPCO Mint. We’re seeing growing confidence in fractional ownership, and this momentum only fuels our drive to innovate and scale further”, said Amira Sajwani, Founder and CEO of PRYPCO.

Built on Ctrl Alt’s advanced Web3 infrastructure and powered by Ripple’s XRP Ledger blockchain, PRYPCO Mint delivers secure, transparent, and efficient digital real estate transactions. With Zand Digital Bank as its official banking partner since launch, the platform reinforces Dubai’s position as the first city in the MENA region to adopt a licensed, blockchain-enabled model for real estate tokenization.

About PRYPCO

PRYPCO is a next-generation proptech company revolutionising the real estate landscape. Led by Amira Sajwani, PRYPCO delivers a range of innovative solutions, including PRYPCO Golden Visa, PRYPCO Mortgage, PRYPCO Blocks for fractional ownership, PRYPCO One for agents, and the recently launched PRYPCO Mint—the region’s first tokenised real estate platform. Rooted in the spirit of Dubai’s ambition, PRYPCO is driving the future of real estate, helping position the city as a global leader in innovation and opportunity.