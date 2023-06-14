Dubai. Provident Real Estate is proud to announce that it has been awarded the exclusive rights to launch and sell Al Habtoor Tower, the world's largest and most innovative sustainable residential building constructed by the Al Habtoor Group. This iconic landmark will be the first freehold property on Sheikh Zayed Road and is set to become the pinnacle of luxury living.

Located in the heart of Al Habtoor City, the tower offers breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Canal, Meydan, and the Arabian Gulf waters. With 81 stories of opulent spacious apartments, Al Habtoor Tower is a vertical city within the lifestyle destination of Habtoor City, reinventing lifestyle and shaping the future of urban living.

Al Habtoor Tower goes beyond standard luxury, with a multitude of luxurious amenities, creating a transformative living experience. The residential complex will comprise a variety of residences with high end finishings and open-concept layouts. Each residence features spacious living spaces, fully equipped kitchens, maids' rooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and vast balconies; all with comfort in mind.

Residents will have access to a lifestyle that is already alive in Al Habtoor City; with luxury hotels, dining, retail outlets, and entertainment options, all at their fingertips. With the addition of Al Habtoor Tower, the developer continues to bring unparalleled quality, ensuring the living environment integrates with the surrounding community.

As a leader in the market within the off-plan division, The Al Habtoor Group has granted Provident Real Estate the exclusive rights to launch and sell Al Habtoor Tower.

CEO of Provident Real Estate, Loai Al Fakir comments, “We are very excited to launch such an exceptional tower. This project fulfills every requirement from location, quality, amenities and comfort. The Al Habtoor Tower offers both a luxurious urban haven and a modern, contemporary place to call home, offering something for everyone.”

The real estate agency is inviting other agencies in Dubai to apply for the sale of this new tower where they will pitch and train brokerages on how to sell this opportunity to their clients. This will bring multiple benefits to an agency and agent such as capitalizing on their hard-earned network as well as strengthening their broker relationships.

Al Habtoor Tower is set to be the most iconic tower Dubai has seen since the Burj Khalifa.

About Provident Estate:

Pursuing excellence since 2008. Provident Estate is a one-stop-shop for all things real estate. With a resolution to always offer 5-star service to their clients, Provident Estate are here for property requirements and queries. At the crux of the business, Provident Estate work relentlessly to provide hassle-free tailored real estate advice and consultancy for investors and families alike who are looking to find the perfect home. Provident Estate takes pride in the diverse portfolio of not just services but the team members behind the company. With over 22 different nationalities speaking 25+ different languages, all are ready to answer property-related questions.

Provident are available to help with buying and leasing as well as property management all the way through to looking for the correct financing options or even finding a perfect holiday home. The company pride themselves in being transparent, honest and professional to deliver the best results to clients.

Website: www.providentestate.com

Instagram:@providentestate

Linkedin: @providentestate

For PR inquiries, contact Meghan Lane, Head Of Public Relations:

Email: meghan@providentestate.com

About Al Habtoor Group:

Al Habtoor Group LLC, headquartered in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is one of the region’s largest and most respected conglomerates. Founded in 1970 by Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, the Group operates in the UAE and international markets, proudly raising the Emirati flag in cities around the world, including London, Vienna, Budapest, Beirut and Springfield, Illinois. The Group employs thousands of experienced and highly qualified professionals. The name Al Habtoor Group became synonymous with dynamic growth, spurred by an unwavering commitment to excellence with a diverse portfolio of successful businesses operating in key sectors of the economy (hospitality, automotive, real estate, education, insurance, and publishing)

Website: Al Habtoor Group