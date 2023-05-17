Dubai. Provident Estate successfully concluded quarter 1 by closing exclusive deals with award winning real estate development companies Select Group and Sobha Realty. The sales, which totaled over AED 635,000,000, were among the largest transactions for Provident Estate in the first quarter of 2023.

As Dubai's real estate market continues to prosper, ultra luxury has emerged as a preferred investment, with prices rising by 27% in the first quarter of 2023. Sam Horani, one of Provident Estate’s Associate Directors, worked to secure a closing of 11 units across 2 of Selects Groups most luxurious properties: Six Senses Residences on the Palm Jumeirah and Jumeirah Living in Business Bay. Working with experienced Sales Executive Sophie Wells at Select Group, Sam Horani ranked number one of the quarter at Provident Estate with these sales.

Two of the most outstanding units sold were the Signature Villa in Six Senses Residences and a full floor penthouse in Jumeirah Living, the only one within the whole building and the most prime unit in the whole peninsula community.

The Signature Villas possess sophisticated elegance with nature as the key inspiration around the villas. Owners of penthouse villas will enjoy private dining, complimentary gym membership, watersports activities, a personal trainer, butler services, and many other luxuries in their 75,000 square metre residence among the stars.

In Jumeirah Living Business Bay, Sam Horani closed on the full-floor penthouse which spans over the entire 35th floor at over 12,000 square feet. In the heart of Dubai, this penthouse is the pinnacle of branded luxury and features 5 bedrooms, 2 maid rooms, elegant living and dining areas, a library/study, gym, sauna, and steam room alongside large balconies offering 360 views of the Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai.

5 bedroom penthouse layout

In addition to these, Sam Horani continued to work with Provident Estate’s long time partners and well renowned developer Sobha Realty to close 11 four bedroom units in The S Tower. The opulent building exceeds the highest standards and offers breathtaking views from all directions. The living areas of these four bedroom units exude total luxury, with contemporary furnishings and finishes combined with cutting-edge technologies installed throughout the building.

Real estate agents can benefit from exclusively working with developers in a number of ways. There is greater commitment since the agent is responsible for the marketing and selling the property to the best of their ability with more time dedicated to the unit. There is also the potential for higher commission since there is only one agent working on the property.

About Provident Estate:

Pursuing excellence since 2008. Provident Estate is a one-stop-shop for all things real estate. With a resolution to always offer 5-star service to their clients, Provident Estate are here for property requirements and queries. At the crux of the business, Provident Estate work relentlessly to provide hassle-free tailored real estate advice and consultancy for investors and families alike who are looking to find the perfect home. Provident Estate takes pride in the diverse portfolio of not just services but the team members behind the company. With over 22 different nationalities speaking 25+ different languages, all are ready to answer property-related questions.

Provident are available to help with buying and leasing as well as property management all the way through to looking for the correct financing options or even finding a perfect holiday home.The company pride themselves in being transparent, honest and professional to deliver the best results to clients.

