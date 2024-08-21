Dubai, UAE – Provident Estate has proudly secured the prestigious title of the Highest Performing Channel Partner at the Sobha Stars Awards Night, held on Wednesday, 7th August, at the luxurious Joharah Ballroom, Madinat Jumeirah. The event was a glittering celebration of excellence, where Sobha Realty recognized and honored the outstanding achievements of their channel partners.

The Sobha Stars Awards Night, a highly anticipated event in the real estate calendar, brought together the most influential figures in the industry. The evening was a testament to Sobha Realty's commitment to acknowledging the hard work and dedication of their partners who contribute significantly to the brand’s ongoing success and reputation in the market.

Provident Estate’s remarkable accomplishment as the Highest Performing Channel Partner underscores their unwavering dedication to excellence in the real estate sector. This achievement reflects their consistent performance, strategic foresight, and a deep understanding of the market, which have collectively driven exceptional results in collaboration with Sobha Realty.

Receiving the top award from Sobha Realty, one of the leading luxury real estate developers in the region, is a significant milestone for Provident Estate. The award not only highlights their superior market presence but also reinforces their position as a trusted and dynamic leader in the Dubai real estate industry.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from Sobha Realty. This award is a testament to the hard work, passion, and commitment of our entire team. We are proud to partner with a developer of Sobha's caliber, and we look forward to continuing our successful collaboration in the future," said Mohamad Jaafari, Director of Primary Sales and Operations at Provident Estate.

About Provident Estate:

Pursuing excellence since 2008. Provident Estate is a one-stop shop for all things real estate. With a resolution to always offer 5-star service to their clients, Provident Estate are here for property requirements and queries. At the crux of the business, Provident Estate work relentlessly to provide hassle-free tailored real estate advice and consultancy for investors and families alike who are looking to find the perfect home. Provident Estate takes pride in the diverse portfolio of not just services but also the team members behind the company. With over 22 different nationalities speaking 25+ different languages, all are ready to answer property-related questions.

Provident are available to help with buying and leasing as well as property management all the way through to looking for the correct financing options or even finding a perfect holiday home. The company pride themselves in being transparent, honest and professional to deliver the best results to clients.

Website: www.providentestate.com

Instagram:@providentestate

LinkedIn: @providentestate

For PR inquiries, contact Charline Abi Rached, Head of Social and PR

Email: charline@providentestate.com