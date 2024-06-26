Dubai –Provident Estate, a leading real estate company in Dubai, is proud to announce a significant increase in the number of units being handed over in the city, highlighting the critical need for professional snagging inspections to ensure quality and satisfaction for homeowners and end-users with Precision Inspection.

The latest statistics reveal a remarkable upward trend in the completion of residential and commercial units in Dubai. In 2023, a total of 35,160 units were completed, including 28,650 apartments, 5,187 villas and townhouses, and 1,323 commercial properties, spread across 154 projects. The momentum continues into 2024, with 13,815 units already completed, encompassing 11,035 apartments, 2,562 villas and townhouses, and 218 commercial properties, within 64 projects so far.

As per the forecast, the numbers are set to escalate further with an estimated total of 42,241 units, including 31,341 apartments, 9,909 villas and townhouses, and 991 commercial properties, expected to be completed by the end of 2024. This significant increase underscores the challenges contractors face in maintaining high-quality standards amidst the rapidly expanding real estate market.



Youssef Rabah, Director of Provident Property Management, emphasizes the importance of professional snagging inspections in this booming market.



"The continuous increase in the number of units being handed over each year becomes overwhelming for contractors, making it increasingly difficult to ensure the highest quality standards.



This highlights the critical importance of conducting professional snagging inspections for properties, enabling homeowners and end-users to safeguard their investments and ensure their new homes meet their expectations."

At Precision Inspection, our inspections department is dedicated to providing comprehensive snagging inspections that identify and address any potential issues before they become significant problems. Our experienced team conducts thorough assessments, ensuring that every detail, from structural integrity to finishing touches, meets the highest standards of quality and safety.



We offer a range of services tailored to the needs of our clients, including:

1- Detailed Inspection Reports: Comprehensive documentation of any defects or issues, complete with photographs and descriptions.



2- Follow-Up Inspections: Ensuring that all identified issues have been rectified to the highest standard.



3- Consultation Services: Expert advice and support throughout the snagging process, helping homeowners understand the implications of any findings and the best course of action.

Our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction sets us apart in the industry, making Provident Estate the trusted partner for homeowners seeking peace of mind in their new properties.

About Provident Estate:

Pursuing excellence since 2008. Provident Estate is a one-stop shop for all things real estate. With a resolution to always offer 5-star service to their clients, Provident Estate are here for property requirements and queries. At the crux of the business, Provident Estate work relentlessly to provide hassle-free tailored real estate advice and consultancy for investors and families alike who are looking to find the perfect home. Provident Estate takes pride in the diverse portfolio of not just services but also the team members behind the company. With over 22 different nationalities speaking 25+ different languages, all are ready to answer property-related questions.

Provident are available to help with buying and leasing as well as property management all the way through to looking for the correct financing options or even finding a perfect holiday home. The company pride themselves in being transparent, honest and professional to deliver the best results to clients.

