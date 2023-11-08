Dubai, UAE: PROVEN Solution, the leading provider of solutions in cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics and VR/AR, announced the launch of Habot, its innovative no-code Arabic-first conversational AI chatbot, which will transform customer service across Arabic-speaking markets. Built with AI, easy no-code platform, and natural language processing capabilities, Habot allows companies to build and publish their own chatbots without any prior coding experience.

“While there’s been a global surge in chatbot solutions, there was a clear gap for a no-coded tool armed with the Arabic language with its varied dialects. We, at PROVEN Solution, are deeply rooted in our Arabic culture and have extensive experience with Arabic speakers,” said Ahmed Sabry, Head of AI, at PROVEN Solution. “While developing Habot, our primary focus was to cater to native Arabic speakers in the GCC region and beyond. Habot is a result of our commitment to providing world-class technology, which is easy to use, and perfectly suited for the Arabic market. It will help companies to reach out more effectively to their customers and bring tangible value for our local partners.”

Understanding the growing demand for solutions in the region, PROVEN Solution has developed Habot as a unique chatbot that prioritizes delivering exceptional user experiences in Arabic. This comes at a time when businesses are expanding their presence in the Middle East and seeking localized solutions now more than ever before.

With unique features such as the no code implementation, Habot can integrate with the customers’ service channels easily thereby reducing deployment time. Habot is specifically designed to address the linguistic nuances of the Arabic dialects ensuring accurate and effective communication with customers in the region. The solution is highly scalable and customisable and caters to the needs of small and large enterprises alike, providing a flexible solution that can be tailored to align with specific business requirements.

The Habot platform can be integrated with many software and messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Line, Telegram, etc., and easily deployable across industries. Habot supports in lead generation, sales, customer support automation, and HR automation, and can be deployed in cloud as well as on-premises allowing companies to secure all their data within their infrastructure.

Habot is designed to be secure, flexible, and accurate and can be used across large-scale enterprises across diverse sectors such as BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Corporate, and Travel and Hospitality. The chatbot platform empowers businesses to deliver exceptional customer service, automate tasks, and drive growth. Habot is available in Saudi Arabia and other GCC countries.

About PROVEN Solution

PROVEN Solution is a state-of-the-art venture by PROVEN Arabia with offices in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Dubai (United Arab Emirates), Kuwait, Minsk (Belarus), and Bengaluru (India). It is a start-up that deals primarily with technological solutions within the fields of robotics and virtual reality. Incepted in 2020, the organization is a culmination of years of experience, research, and expertise.

PROVEN Arabia is an international holding company for its portfolio of corporate brands that offer global solutions. The company’s brands provide corporate services to assist companies in expanding and investing in the Middle East, predominantly Saudi Arabia, as well as providing support services to companies in the region. Our brands are present in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Belarus, United Kingdom, India and Canada.

For more information, please visit www.provensolution.com.