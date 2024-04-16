Abu Dhabi – Prosek Partners, a leading independent marketing and communications agency for financial and professional services, today announced the expansion of its international operations with the opening of its first office in the Middle East. The office, located in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, will serve as Prosek’s regional hub as the firm looks to serve existing and prospective clients across the Gulf and wider MENA region.

To lead the Middle East office and operations, Prosek has hired Diana Estupinan as Managing Director and Head of MENA. Diana joins from Instinctif Partners, where she served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Client Officer for the Middle East. She has extensive experience delivering high-impact, integrated PR and IR programs for financial services and capital markets clients, as well as leading operational growth strategies, including establishing Instinctif’s office in Saudi. At Prosek, Diana will be responsible for developing integrated communications and investor relations programs for local and international clients in the Middle East, as well as leading the firm’s business development, hiring and growth strategy in the region.

“As the regional hub for institutional finance, Abu Dhabi is a logical next step in our global expansion plan,” said Jennifer Prosek, Managing Partner. “Since meeting Diana, I knew she was the perfect fit for us. Her entrepreneurial spirit, can-do attitude and industry know-how are exactly what we look for in our people. Her international experience combined with a deep local network and intimate understanding of the Middle Eastern market make her the ideal candidate to spearhead our growth in the region.”

Diana will work closely with the firm’s London office, which boasts one of the largest financial services communications teams in the UK, to ensure a unified strategy across EMEA.

Commenting on her appointment, Diana Estupinan, Managing Director and Head of MENA said: “I’m delighted to join Prosek Partners and drive the firm’s growth and operations in the Middle East. The firm’s extensive client list of global financial and professional services firms is unrivalled, and the opportunity to build sophisticated communications strategies to support their growth in the region is vast. As one of the preeminent financial centres in the Middle East, ADGM is a prime location to serve these clients, and I look forward to getting started.”

Currently advising more than $66 trillion in client assets globally, Prosek Partners serves clients across financial and professional services, including M&A advisory, asset and wealth management, commercial and retail banking, investment banking, legal, financial technology, venture capital, insurance, cryptocurrency and more.

Diana began her career at communications firm Hill+Knowlton in the UAE. She holds a B.A. in International Relations from Franklin University in Lugano, Switzerland and a BSc in Government and Economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

About Prosek Partners

Prosek Partners builds – and protects – the top brands in business. We are a certified Woman-Owned Business and among the largest independent, integrated communications and marketing firms globally. Specialising in providing a full range of communications solutions to financial and professional services companies, Prosek delivers business impact through an unexpected level of passion, creativity and marketing savvy. Services include media relations, thought leadership, social and digital media, public affairs, investor relations, financial communications, transaction services, crisis communications and issues management, content creation, conference support, publishing, media training and more. Prosek's strategic branding and integrated marketing arm – Prophecy by Prosek – offers brand strategy, award-winning design, digital and advertising capabilities. Prosek has been six times named Private Equity Wire and Hedgeweek’s “Best European PR & Communications Firm” and “Best Credit PR & Communications Firm” in addition to being a top-five global M&A and shareholder activism agency. For more information, please visit www.prosek.com or follow the firm on LinkedIn.