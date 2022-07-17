DUBAI, UAE: Property Monitor, the market leading provider of real estate data intelligence, property valuation and automation solutions, have announced a strategic partnership with Holo, the UAE’s leading experts in online mortgage brokerage, to provide home finance customers with an instant estimate of the value of a property they are looking to purchase.

The new partnership will mark a significant enhancement to the digital mortgage journey as it will allow Holo customers to benefit from valCheck–Property Monitor’s newly released automated valuation model (AVM)–which enables them to make more informed decisions and expedites the mortgage application process.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Holo on the integration of our AVM with their platform. This will provide homebuyers with a quick, data-driven, and unbiased estimate of a property’s value at the early stages of the mortgage application process” said Zhann Jochinke, COO Property Monitor. “This tool is also invaluable in assisting Holo’s mortgage experts to find the right product for their clients in the shortest possible time. We look forward to partnering with Holo on further innovation in the near future.”

Commenting on the announcement, Holo CEO Michael Hunter said, “Integrating the Property Monitor AVM across our platforms will provide a real value-add for our clients, allowing them the ability to check property prices before committing to a purchase, safeguarding them against valuations which could be lower than expected, resulting in them potentially losing their deposit on a home. The AVM also enables home buyers to be in a stronger position to better negotiate the purchase price or accept bridging the gap with the purchase price, by committing to a higher down payment. The upside of using this advanced technology will ensure a significant reduction in resubmissions for both client and lender alike, resulting in an increased accuracy which will drive efficiency in the mortgage journey like never before.”

valCheck was designed to deliver fast, reliable, and cost-effective information to homebuyers as well as provide a quality check on submissions to lenders. In addition, it will help expedite approvals in principal and accuracy when completing fact finds and applying for mortgages and ultimately help to improve the mortgage journey as a whole.

About Property Monitor:

Property Monitor is the UAE’s leading real estate technology and market intelligence provider. It offers solutions that allow clients in the real estate ecosystem to make better and faster decisions through data-driven insights.

Their product suite empowers lenders, surveyors, developers, investors, and property professionals through authoritative data, analytics and insights, in the areas of automation, valuation, risk agility and lead generation.

Through Property Monitor’s products, market stakeholders can directly access real-time, transparent, and accurate intelligence, unmatched elsewhere in the region. This enables fast, cost effective and informed property-related decisions.

Officially launched in the UAE in 2017, Property Monitor quickly made their name with PMIQ, the proprietary market leading real estate intelligence platform. They have since continued widening their data sources, creating market and community indices, and building broker, developer, and lender specific verticals. In 2021, they officially launched valTech, a suite of proptech solutions aimed at providing clients with the ability to make real time decisions that will confidently put them ahead of the curve.

For all media inquiries contact: press@propertymonitor.com

About Holo:

Holo is the leading direct to consumer digital mortgage provider in the UAE empowering transparency and efficiency in the home buying journey. The Holo platform saves time and money for all stakeholders in the process of buying a home by leveraging technology. Providing full visibility on costs, timeline and integrating buyers, agents and banks in to the journey.

Through the Holo.ae platform users can access a suite of market leading mortgage products, match to properties through its partners and track the application from start to completion.

Holo.ae launched in Q1 of 2020 making instant traction in a market deeply in need for a clear process when buying a home. As Holo.ae continues its growth in to the further emerging markets the focus continues to be about putting consumers at the forefront of why we continue to build and enhance our product offering.

For all media inquiries contact: info@holo.ae