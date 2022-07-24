Doha, Qatar: Property Finder, Qatar’s leading Proptech company, announced the second edition of its Property Finder Real Estate Awards following the massive success of last year’s inaugural initiative. The 2022 Property Finder’s Awards will celebrate top brokers, developers and real estate agencies in Qatar, and highlight the pinnacle of real estate success in the country.

“We are looking forward to receiving our client’s submissions and have created a rigorous review process for each category,” commented Afaf Hashim, Country Manager. “Much like last year’s successful launch awards, this edition aims to celebrate the standout talent and hard work in Qatar’s real estate industry.”

The awards are open to all Property Finder Qatar clients and cover seven categories across different segments including Best Property Video, Most Leads Generated, Rising Star, Best Agent, Best Brokerage and Best Developer.

The winners will be chosen after thorough deliberation by a panel of judges and will be selected based on specific criteria with a heavy focus on companies that have invested in market best practices and customer service. The winners will be announced in November at an invite-only event.

Previous winners include Coreo Real Estate, BetterHomes Qatar, NelsonPark Property, Les Roses Real Estate, Prime Lands Real Estate Development, QQQ Real Estate and Gold Bay Properties.

The awards are highly insightful for end-users as it helps them identify the country’s best agents and brokerages.

“Becoming an award winner is solid proof that the individual or agency has the necessary qualities and work ethic that set them apart from competitors in Qatar’s highly competitive property market,” added Hashim.

