The leading property portal’s latest campaign highlights the need to shift from property focussed to community centric search as the way forward to unlock full potential of industry

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Property Finder, the leading property portal in the MENA region has announced the launch of its latest campaign ‘We Open Doors’, recognizing community living as a key driver for property seekers in the UAE. Going beyond conventional ‘home-first’ search styles, ‘We Open Doors’ highlights the growing influence of lifestyles on real estate growth. With recent data indicating a rise in ownership, off-plan investments and foreign interest, ‘We Open Doors’ reveals a new emerging aspect within the nation’s booming property market. Where property seekers can closely explore where they belong and celebrate the nation’s evolving and growing vibrant communities and melting pot of cultures.

Tapping into evolving needs of consumers, ‘We Open Doors’ is inspired by groundbreaking consumer research conducted by Property Finder on common search behavior. According to the recent qualitative study,most consumers are seeking communities that are in line with their desired lifestyles. The study reveals findings related to consumer search journeys when looking to buy, rent or invest in properties across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. It also revealed the contribution of property portals within the UAE’s fast evolving real estate landscape.

Based on the study, quality of life is one of the most highlighted factors strongly inspiring buying decisions in the UAE. Residents in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are most attracted by the country’s high security levels, developed facilities, convenient and accessible services. The UAE is considered a place for good job opportunities with diverse lifestyles for all kinds of property seekers. Peace of mind, comfort, convenience and security are the main drivers of home buying and renting. There is a clear link between lifestyle choices and what a community offers in terms of that lifestyle.

Another key finding of the research reveals that due to the complexity of decision making, most respondents describe home search to be overwhelming and hectic. This is where portals come to picture. Platforms like Property Finder provide an immersive property search journey, powered by 360 degree tools and features like Data Guru for a deeper understanding of their communities, beyond listing specific data. Ultimately, opening doors to the lifestyles they desire and deserve.

“At Property Finder, we are committed to playing our role in prioritizing the needs of homeseeker in order to drive success that aligns with the nation’s wider ambitions. When I started Property Finder, I personally witnessed first hand how evolving and emerging communities helped UAE to push boundaries in terms of new lifestyle and ignite the growth of real estate. The UAE is witnessing one of its biggest and boldest transformations in its history. There has never been a better time to celebrate our vibrant communities, continue to attract foreign investors, and shift mindsets from locations to lifestyles. I can proudly say that communities are part of our founding DNA. Our platform is designed in a way to allow our users to discover and understand different communities thanks to tools such as `Data Guru`. ” said Michael Lahyani, Founder, Property Finder.

“Buying or renting a home is one of the most important decisions of a person's life. As a brand and platform, we understand the complexity and importance of the decision. Our research clearly shows that people don’t just pick homes, they pick lifestyles. Communities give us a sense of identity and belonging. With this campaign, we are aiming to create a meaningful conversation about the amazing communities of UAE to create greater trust and transparency in real estate,” commented Sevgi Gur, Chief Marketing Officer, Property Finder.

Find out more about the campaign here. Detailed community guides and information can be accessed using Data Guru by Property Finder that can be accessed at https://www.propertyfinder.ae/ or on the Property Finder app, available for download on Google Play and Apple Store.

-Ends-

Qualitative in depth interviews and focus group discussions were held with investors and residents in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

9 focus group discussions included people looking to rent and buy in the next 12 months and/or bought or rented a residential property in the past 12 months.

8 indepth interviews included investors who were interested in residential properties in the coming 12 months and/or invested in a residential property in the past 12 months.

About Property Finder

A pioneering property portal in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, Property Finder is on a mission to motivate and inspire consumers to get living the life they deserve. Connecting millions of property seekers with thousands of real estate professionals every day, Property Finder is a go-to place for a seamless and enriching house-hunting and finance-finding journey for both buyers and renters.

Since its inception in 2007, Property Finder has evolved into a trusted platform for developers, real estate brokers and property seekers to make informed decisions on all things real estate.

For more information, please contact:

Weber Shandwick

propertyfinder@webershandwick.com