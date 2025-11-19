Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Property Finder, MENA’s leading real estate platform, has achieved a market-first milestone of 100% compliance with Dubai Land Department (DLD) regulations, setting a new benchmark for trust and transparency in Dubai’s property market.

Trust is critical in real estate, where decisions are deeply personal and high-stakes. However, fake listings, misleading photos, inflated claims, and phantom properties have long undermined buyer confidence. Property Finder is changing this narrative by combining innovative technology, regulatory partnerships, and the commitment of thousands of agents, including its network of Super Agents, who prioritise trust, integrity and professionalism.

At the core of this transformation is the DLD’s vision, regulatory hygiene and innovative tech-enabled Trakheesi permits and QR codes, put in place to ensure every listing is verified before going live. Property Finder has integrated these regulations into its platform, using AI-driven nightly sweeps to remove over thousands of duplicate or misleading listings daily. The result is a marketplace built on trust, where every listing reflects real value and where the company’s purpose to change living for good in the region is actively brought to life.

Abdulla ahmad al shehhi, CEO of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), at Dubai Land Department, said: “Achieving 100% compliance represents more than just a milestone, it reflects the collective commitment of our partners and the private sector to advancing Dubai’s vision of a transparent, reliable, and technology-driven real estate ecosystem. At RERA, we remain dedicated to ensuring that every transaction and listing in Dubai adheres to the highest regulatory standards. Property Finder’s accomplishment stands as a model of how collaboration between regulators and industry leaders can enhance market integrity, strengthen investor confidence, and further reinforce Dubai’s position as the world’s most trusted real estate destination.”

“We are proud to partner with the Dubai Land Department in driving this industry-wide transformation,” said Cherif Sleiman, Chief Revenue Officer at Property Finder. “Regulatory compliance has always been part of our DNA, and today it is fully embedded into our platform architecture. Every listing is verified at the source through real-time validation and AI-powered checks, ensuring that trust isn’t a feature; it’s a foundation. This milestone reflects our shared commitment with DLD to set higher standards for professionalism and consumer confidence across the real estate sector.”

Property Finder’s milestone marks a turning point for Dubai’s real estate market, demonstrating how regulation, technology, and industry collaboration can raise standards and protect consumers.

As global markets face similar challenges, Property Finder’s approach offers a blueprint for building a more transparent, trustworthy real estate ecosystem.