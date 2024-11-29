Dubai, UAE: Driven Properties has once again demonstrated its leadership in Dubai's real estate sector by winning the Best Quality Brokerage award at the Property Finder Awards held last night at the Armani Pavilion, Armani Hotel Dubai, Burj Khalifa. This marks the company's fourth win, the most by any real estate agency in Dubai.

In addition to this, Kianoush Darban, a renowned agent at Driven Properties, was honored with the Top Closer of the Year award. Darban's exceptional performance continues to set benchmarks in the industry.

Property Finder, the largest and most searched-for property portal in the Middle East, plays a pivotal role in elevating industry standards through its awards. Michael Lahyani, founder and CEO of Property Finder Group, said, "This is the brokerage that actually sets the North Star. For us at Property Finder, Driven Properties pulls the entire industry up, showing everybody how to perform at the highest level on portals and with consumers. They lead with quality, the highest number of Superagents, and exceptional response times. This brokerage shapes the industry. Without them as leaders, the entire sector would be going in different directions. Thanks to Driven Properties, we are elevating the industry."

Abdullah Alajaji, Founder and CEO of Driven Properties, expressed his gratitude, stating, "We are honored to receive these prestigious awards, which reflect our team's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the real estate sector. These recognitions inspire us to continue setting new standards and delivering exceptional value to our clients."

Under Alajaji's leadership, Driven Properties has expanded its portfolio and services, solidifying its position as a leader in Dubai's real estate market. The company's dedication to quality, customer service, and innovation continues to set benchmarks in the industry.

About Driven Properties

Since 2010, Driven Properties has established itself as one of Dubai’s leading real estate brokerages and property management companies, delivering award-winning, bespoke solutions tailored to every client aspiration. Driven Properties prides itself on its unwavering commitment to innovation, integrity, and building lasting relationships based on trust and credibility.

As the sole member of Forbes Global Properties in the UAE, Driven Properties has played a pivotal role in shaping the city’s luxury real estate landscape. Its dedicated team of over 600 specialists with in-depth market knowledge provides invaluable expertise at every step, from property selection to management, ensuring long-term value for investors and developers alike.

Driven Properties has brokered some of Dubai’s most prestigious destinations, leaving a lasting mark on the city’s skyline. Its portfolio boasts iconic projects like the Sea Mirror Villa on Jumeriah Bay Island and Rixos Financial Center Road Dubai Residences, solidifying its position as a market leader.

Looking ahead, Driven Properties remains dedicated to exceeding expectations and setting new benchmarks for excellence in Dubai’s dynamic real estate market. The company is committed to leveraging its expertise, innovation, and unwavering client focus to continue shaping the city’s future and pioneering new standards of excellence in the real estate industry.

For more information, visit: https://www.drivenproperties.com/