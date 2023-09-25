Five Rising Leaders from MENA make it to the esteemed list

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The 2023 honorees are redefining project success and driving innovation around the globe – from breaking down the language barriers hindering climate education to navigating the future of AI. Project Management Institute (PMI) announced the 2023 Future 50 list today, featuring 50 outstanding Rising Leaders who are transforming the world and reshaping the future through projects. These 50 individuals represent a new cohort of project professionals driving transformation across all PMI regions and several industries.

In the world today, global megatrends such as digital disruption, demographic shifts, and the climate crisis are driving the future of business and society. At the same time, the global economy needs 25 million new project professionals by 2030. The 2023 Future 50 honorees collectively set an example and lead the charge in problem-solving while creating a better world through projects.

Five changemakers from the MENA region have made it to the Future 50 list of honorees for using their bold and innovative ideas to transform the world through notable projects.

"Our Middle East honorees come from diverse walks of life, representing myriad industries, what unites these honorees is their commitment to projects, and how they are the basis on which a positive impact will be created in society for years to come," said Grace Najjar, Regional Managing Director, PMI MENA. "We are honoured to provide a platform, witness and facilitate groundbreaking ideas through projects,”

“PMI remains committed to uplifting the voices of those project professionals who aim higher, drive impact on society, and transform the world,” said Pierre Le Manh, President and Chief Executive Officer at PMI. “This year’s Future 50 list showcases the power of the PMI community and the role the next generation of project professionals play in creating global change.”

The MENA honorees consist of rising leaders who demonstrate groundbreaking achievements from building city infrastructure to women in leadership in tech and innovation to the heartwarming narrative of rebuilding the city of Beruit. These honorees exemplify the power and transformative change that can happen through innovation and projects by breaking past expectations and turning bold ideas into reality.

Celebrated on the list are the next-generation leaders representing leading organizations from UAE and KSA.

Mohammed Alsobhi, PMI-RMP, PMP, PgMP

Senior Project Engineer

Rua Al Madinah Holding

Saudi Arabia

Sector: Construction

Scope: Alsobhi is delivering a five-year initiative encompassing state-of-the-art infrastructure for nine superblocks including new roads, potable and irrigation water supplies, power cables and substations, and an underground waste collection system.

Hissah Bin Zuayer, PMI-ACP, PMP, PMI-PBA, PfMP

Director

Saudi Telecom Co.

Saudi Arabia

Sector: Telecommunications

Scope: Bin Zuayer with a clear vision for her career and the country became the second woman in Saudi Arabia to earn the Portfolio Management Professional (PfMP)®.

Maha Khan, PMP

Technical Support Unit Head

Saudi Aramco

Saudi Arabia

Sector: Energy

Scope: Computer scientist Maha Khan as a leader of Aramco’s corporate project management office of cybersecurity and digital transformation efforts, is responsible for ensuring Saudi Aramco has the tech tools it needs to accelerate innovation.

Kevin Gemayel, PMP

Project Director

Algeco Ltd.

Lebanon

Sector: Architecture

Scope: Gemayel and his team have worked to restore the historic and cultural landmarks as well as other structures shattered by the 2020 explosion at the Port of Beirut.

Nuha Hashem, PMP

Co-Founder

Zywa

United Arab Emirates

Sector: Financial Services

Scope: Nuha Hashem has established a financial education and empowerment program for the youth in the MENA region. The aim is to create a positive impact on their lives by providing financial literacy.

The final list represents a full spectrum of regions, industries, and achievements in the project-focused world of work, where people have the skills and capabilities they need to make a difference and create change.

To read about what passions and missions drive the next generation of talent, visit PMI.org/Future50.

