Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates / Lisbon, Portugal: Project Management Institute (PMI), the world’s leading authority in project success, has recognized the UAE Ministry of Interior with an Excellence in Project Management Award in recognition of its continued partnership with PMI and its commitment to driving national impact in support of the UAE’s vision for leadership, innovation, and excellence.

The award was presented during the PMI Global Summit Series in Lisbon, Portugal, by PMI President and CEO Pierre Le Manh. The honor was received on behalf of the Ministry by Major Dr. Hamad Al Darmaki, President of the Youth Council and Head of Project Development, and Major Saeed Al Jneibi, Executive Director, Special Projects, in the presence of PMI’s Managing Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Hanny Alshazly.

This recognition reflects the Ministry’s sustained commitment to advancing transformational project methodologies and embedding global best practices in project management, supported by AI-driven analysis to enhance institutional performance, operational excellence, and measurable value delivery. The Ministry continues to evolve from traditional project execution toward a model centered on impact realization, data-informed decision-making, and the orchestration of complex national initiatives.

In September 2025, the UAE Ministry of Interior signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Project Management Institute, becoming the first security entity in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to establish such a strategic partnership. This milestone marked a forward-looking step toward integrating artificial intelligence into project governance, strengthening capabilities in predictive analytics, portfolio optimization, scientific research, employee empowerment, and professional knowledge development.

Since its inception, the partnership has expanded to include the design of specialized programs that combine transformational project frameworks with AI-enabled insights, supporting proactive risk management, benefit realization, and strategic alignment. It has also contributed to the development of advanced reference models and research initiatives that enhance institutional agility, strengthen decision intelligence, and reinforce future readiness across security operations.

The award underscores the Ministry’s leadership in redefining project success beyond delivery metrics, focusing instead on sustainable impact, cross-sector integration, and continuous transformation. It further reinforces the United Arab Emirates’ position as a global benchmark in innovative governance, AI adoption, and institutional excellence.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from the Project Management Institute and value our strategic partnership with an institution that shares our commitment to excellence and continuous advancement. This collaboration strengthens our ability to leverage AI in project leadership, enhances professional competencies, and supports our mission to deliver transformational outcomes aligned with the UAE’s future vision,” said Major Saeed Al Jneibi, Director of Information Data Projects at the UAE Ministry of Interior.

“PMI is proud to recognize the UAE Ministry of Interior as a forward-looking institution that continues to set benchmarks for excellence, innovation, and strategic delivery. Our partnership reflects PMI’s unwavering commitment to supporting the UAE’s national visions by ensuring its bold ambitions are powered by talented, highly skilled professionals equipped with globally recognized standards in project management,” said Hanny Alshazly, Managing Director for the Middle East and North Africa, at PMI.

About Project Management Institute (PMI)

PMI is the leading authority in project success. Since 1969, PMI has shone a light on the people and advanced practices behind successful projects. Supported by a global community of millions of project professionals and by thousands of corporations, government agencies and academic institutions, PMI provides the knowledge, resources and certifications to lead projects and transformations effectively and responsibly. Join PMI in elevating our world – one project at a time. Connect with us at www.pmi.org, linkedin.com/company/projectmanagementinstitute, on Instagram @pmi_org, and on TikTok @PMInstitute.