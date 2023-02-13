PRO Partner Group (PPG) recently announced their move to their new offices, located at Office 2601 in the H Hotel Office Tower, 1 Sheikh Zayed Road. The newly refurbished workspace opens on Tuesday, 31st January. Designed to accommodate an expanding team, the space provides a more modern environment to deliver a wider range of services to PPG’s clients.

In early 2022, PPG was acquired by Sovereign Group, the leading independent global provider of corporate, private client and retirement services. PPG’s move to the H Hotel is part of the planned merging of the companies’ UAE-based teams who will now share office space and client services, giving entrepreneurs and businesses interested in exploring the GCC region more streamlined access to experts in the area. PPG’s office timings will also change, shifting to 9:00 am to 5:30 pm, Monday through Friday.

By integrating offices, Sovereign Group and PPG are combining regional expertise with a global network designed to provide products and services for internationally mobile businesses and individuals, especially those facing complex issues. As one of the first steps in a larger integration process, the companies are working together to create a unified company services provider that can streamline foreign direct investment throughout the GCC.

Reflecting on the move to PPG’s new offices, Nazar Musar, CEO of PRO Partner Group, noted, “The transition to our new location really marks the start of integrating both businesses following Sovereign Group’s acquisition of PPG last year. We are excited to welcome our clients to our new offices where we can offer an expanded suite of services. Our combined teams offer exceptional support for entrepreneurs and businesses looking to invest in the region, and now we’re in an even better position to deliver our services.”

