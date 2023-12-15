PPG has stated that they will be open to advise on all the corporate tax related queries, offering applicants guidance on how to proceed

Dubai: PRO Partner Group (PPG), a renowned corporate service provider in the Middle East, is offering its partners and clients a free 1-to-1 review of their corporate tax position. The initiative was sparked by the approaching corporate tax deadline on 31st December 2023. To support the transition, PPG have made their experts available to advise on how best to prepare and register for UAE Corporate Tax.

As part of the consultation, PPG will advise how corporate tax will impact the business and constructive next steps as they move forward. Namely, how to establish the De Minimus thresholds and revenue types – Mainland / Freezone / International for the applicant company; Once this is aligned, PPG will identify the requirements to file a corporate tax return.

When it comes to mainland-registered companies, PPG will advise on any possible exemptions for the applicant - companies based in a free zone will receive clarification on whether they are exempt or subject to a 9% rate on profits. In cases of a potential 0% corporate tax company, PPG will recommend how the company can meet the necessary requirements to claim exemption.

In a similar nature, PPG will advise which companies are required to prepare audited accounts every year and the best way to go about it.

About PRO Partner Group:

PRO Partner Group is the leading company setup, local partnership, and corporate services provider in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, the wider UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Launched in 2008, its key services include outsourced PRO & Visa support, HR Services and Accountancy & Payroll for LLC companies, foreign branches and rep offices as well as freezone, mainland and offshore companies. PRO Partner Group provide security, transparency, speed, efficiency and local knowledge to international corporations and investors wishing to set up and run their business in the GCC.



Email Address: info@propartnergroup.com

Website: www.propartnergroup.com

LinkedIn: @PROPartnerGroup



For PR inquiries, contact SOCIATE PR:

Valencia de Souza, Senior PR Executive

Email: valencia.desouza@sociate.ae

Contact: +971 50 562 5190