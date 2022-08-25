Prism Digital, a leading digital marketing agency in the UAE has launched an AI-Driven WhatsApp for business Chatbot Service for the Hotel Industry in the Middle East and North Africa.

With over 2.2 billion users globally, WhatsApp is the most used app for communicating and for building personal & business conversations. The WhatsApp for business chatbot can reinvent the way a hotel communicates with its customers and addresses their queries.

WhatsAppotel Chatbot offers hotels many advantages, including the ability to engage with guests and respond to their inquiries intelligently and with full automation which is available 24X 7. The WhatsApp chatbot can be programmed to communicate in over 50 languages and hence can connect the hotel with potential Guests and visitors in their local language. This feature will empower the hospitality industry to communicate with potential guests and visitors from all over the world. Since you can book directly from WhatsApp it will encourage more direct bookings and reduce the dependence on OTAs, leading to improved sales and Direct Booking and revenue.

It also Improves the client Experience. Guests can receive virtual booking assistance from the WhatsAppotel Chatbot at every stage of the booking process. Starting with giving them all essential facts about the kinds of rooms that are available, the cost per night, any complimentary services, and whether or not rooms are still available at the hotel for the dates the guest has chosen, the hotel can also share video, location maps, Discount coupons and links to the hotel website to book with a Call to action.

This is revolutionary for the hospitality industry where customer experience is paramount to success. Hotels can leverage greatly from robust booking capabilities and marketing automation.

Lovetto Nazareth, managing director of Prism Digital, promoters of the WhatsAppotel Chatbot, stated, ‘

The WhatsAppotel Chatbot will enable customers to search for and book rooms directly from their WhatsApp app. This will help hotels before, during, and after the room reservation process and increase the number of direct bookings. This is revolutionary for the hospitality industry where customer experience is paramount to success. Hotels can leverage greatly from robust booking capabilities and marketing automation features of WhatsAppotel Chatbot.’

About WhatsAppotel Chatbot: The ONLY Custom WhatsApp Chatbot for Hospitality Industry

WhatsApp hotel Chatbot is an AI-driven WhatsApp-based customer engagement tool that is revolutionizing the hotel booking and customer engagement ecosystem for the hospitality industry. WhatsAppotel Chatbot helps hotels growth hack their bookings directly from the customer's mobile-based WhatsApp app. The WhatsAppotel Chatbot also helps the hotel in Marketing efforts by reducing the advertising budget and increasing the revenue of every hotel that uses the technology.

Being AI-driven and multilingual, the WhatsAppotel Chatbot can communicate with your customers in over 50 languages and can be programmed to respond 24x7 to more than 15000 commands ranging from booking services to customer support and concierge services like location and reservation requests. It can be integrated with almost all hotel management systems, through simple API hooks and is super easy to install.

Several hotels are using it to automate their customer support and booking processes, increasing the number of direct bookings from hotel websites and reducing the dependence on OTAs.

Additional Features of the WhatsAppotel Chatbot

Apart from providing a platform for direct and uninterrupted communication with clients, WhatsAppotel Chatbot also provides the functionality to send out broadcast notifications to inform customers about enticing offers. Sharing payment confirmations, invoices and receipts is another feature. However, what sets it apart from all other platforms is the ability to book directly via WhatsApp. This increases the conversion rates by 62%.

About Prism Digital

Prism Digital is a multi-award-winning digital marketing company in Dubai that specializes in developing and overseeing creative campaigns and result-driven online advertising campaigns and 360 CRM and Client facing technology-based solutions for the hospitality industry. Prism has worked with 45 chains of hotels across the Globe and has worked with nearly every chain of restaurants, hotels, nightclubs, and tourist attractions in UAE apart from Hotels.

Being in the hospitality marketing industry for over 20 years Prism Digital has a database of over 45 Million customer DAAT profiles that have either visited Dubai or are expected to visit Dubai at some point in the future because of their partnership with local and Global hotels chains. Prism offers 360-degree marketing services to hotels including lead generation via search engines & social platforms. We offer online reputation management services in addition to our digital marketing offerings.