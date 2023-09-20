Dubai, UAE – Prince, a global racquet sports and lifestyle brand, today announced its return to the UAE market through a strategic partnership with Leader Sport, the leading sports distributor across the Middle East and North Africa region. Leader Sport will distribute, and manufacture Prince branded products throughout 15 countries across MENA. The partnership marks a significant milestone for Prince as it seeks to establish its presence and deliver premium products to racquet sport enthusiasts in the UAE.

As part of its re-entry into the market, Prince is launching an assortment of products, including racquets for Tennis, Padel, Squash and Badminton, as well as Court performance products and accessories. These products will be made available at select Leader Stores, Leadersports.com and Healthy Sport locations across the UAE.

The new Prince collection caters to the growing demand for racquet sports equipment in the UAE, providing athletes and enthusiasts with top-of-the-line products designed to elevate their performance on the court. Racquet sports are amongst the fastest-growing sports in the world and the UAE continues to invest in state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure to promote the sport, boasting numerous world-class courts that host prestigious international tournaments like the Dubai Tennis Championships and World Super Series.

In addition to the collection, Prince has signed an exclusive sponsorship agreement with leading tennis and padel club in the UAE , Hubb Sports Club at Dubai Silicon Oasis.