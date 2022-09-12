The Memorandum of Understanding will nurture young Saudi talent and incubate entrepreneurs in the fashion sector

Developing the fashion sector aligns with the City’s broader goals to foster innovation and creativity

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City and the Saudi Fashion Commission have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to empower the Kingdom’s burgeoning fashion sector.

In the presence of His Excellency Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez, Vice Minister of Culture and Vice Chairman of the Board of the Fashion Commission, the agreement was signed at the Ministry of Culture headquarters in Diriyah by David Henry, CEO of the City, and Burak Çakmak, CEO of the Saudi Fashion Commission.

The partnership will enable enhanced cooperation between both entities to develop education and training programs for young Saudi designers, explore opportunities for incubation of entrepreneurs and attract talent and investors to the Kingdom’s fashion industry. The partnership also lays the foundation for cooperation in hosting various fashion-related events and festivals at the City.

The Fashion Commission has also signed a lease at the City Hub to build a world-class product development studio for product sampling and prototyping. The studio will be equipped with state-of-the-art machinery, technology and expertise to enable the growth of the fashion design ecosystem.

Burak Çakmak, CEO of the Saudi Fashion Commission, highlighted the importance of cooperation and the significant role of the fashion sector in the Kingdom's cultural scene: “Fashion is a true reflection of Saudi heritage and identity. The signing of the memorandum of understanding reflects the commitment of the Fashion Commission to advance the growth of the Saudi fashion sector and enhance its contribution to the local economy in line with Vision 2030.”

David Henry, CEO of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City, said: “This partnership with the Fashion Commission is an important step towards enhancing the Kingdom’s fashion industry and aligns with the City’s vision to cultivate innovation and creativity in Saudi youth. We look forward to working together with the Fashion Commission to create opportunities that inspire the next generation of talent and cement the Kingdom’s position as a global leader in the industry while showcasing Saudi culture.”

The City will offer unparalleled retail experiences by providing a platform for local fashion brands to pioneer innovative experiences that are creative, educational, engaging and transformational. Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City will be the first of its kind in the world and is located in Irqah neighborhood, adjacent to Wadi Hanifa, on an area spreading over ​​3.4 square kilometers.

About Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City:

His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Mohammed bin Salman Foundation “Misk”, recently announced the launch of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City. The vision for the City is to serve as a model for the development of the non-profit sector globally and as an incubator for youth and volunteer groups as well as local and international institutions. The City will contribute to achieving the goals of Mohammed bin Salman Foundation “Misk” in supporting innovation, entrepreneurship and qualifying future leaders by defining non-profit work. In addition, the project will create youth training programs and services that contribute to creating an attractive environment for all beneficiaries of the City’s offerings. Details surrounding development phases and progress of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City will be announced in the coming months.

https://mohammedbinsalmancity.misk.org.sa

Fashion Commission:

The Fashion Commission is one of 11 sector-specific commissions under the Ministry of Culture. Founded in 2020, it is leading the development of the fashion sector in Saudi Arabia. By driving investment and building robust regulatory frameworks, the commission is supporting the next generation of Saudi fashion talent as they aspire to reach their full potential. The commission is enabling the sector while preserving the Kingdom’s rich fashion heritage and promoting Saudi fashion designers.

To learn more about the Fashion Commission, please visit https://fashion.moc.gov.sa/en and the commission’s pages on Instagram @fashionmoc and Twitter @fashionmoc

About the Ministry of Culture:

Saudi Arabia has a rich history of arts and culture. The Ministry of Culture has a mandate to develop the cultural economy and enrich the daily lives of citizens, residents and visitors.

Overseeing 11 sector-specific commissions, the Ministry is leading a cultural transformation to develop a rich ecosystem that nurtures creativity, unlocks the economic potential of the sector and unleashes new and inspiring forms of expression.