Tamkeen and the Ministry of Education, Science, and Innovation in Montenegro sign MOU to facilitate knowledge exchange and productivity in the private sector through the use of Technology, Innovation, and Skills Development

Manama: His Excellency Milojko Spajić, Prime Minister of the Republic of Montenegro, attended an event organized by the Labour Fund “Tamkeen” to explore the Kingdom of Bahrain’s pioneering efforts in training highly competitive local talent for the labor market, as part of Bahrain’s comprehensive development, which began over 25 years ago with the accession of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to the throne, supported by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

His Excellency Hamad bin Faisal Al Malki, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Tamkeen Deputy Chairman, Her Excellency Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development and Chief Executive of Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB) and His Excellency Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce, and Her Excellency Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez, Chief Executive of the Labour Fund “Tamkeen”, alongside other officials and the accompanying delegation were also present.

The event included an exhibition showcasing Bahrain’s achievements in preparing a highly competitive national workforce that leverages innovation and creativity across various sectors, particularly in technology. It highlighted success stories of Bahrainis from specialized Tech-training programs supported by Tamkeen in partnership with several reputable training organizations, including General Assembly, Reboot 01, and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

During the event, His Excellency the Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Deputy Chairman of Tamkeen underscored Tamkeen’s unwavering commitment to advancing the directives of His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Isa bin Salman Education Charitable Trust and Chairman of Tamkeen's Board of Directors, to launch programs and initiatives that drive national development, while expanding strategic partnerships to secure sustainable prosperity for the Kingdom and its people.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Tamkeen and Montenegro’s Ministry of Education, Science, and Innovation, to facilitates knowledge exchange on initiatives aimed at enhancing private sector productivity through technology and innovation, and skills-building programs. His Excellency the Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Deputy Chairman of Tamkeen signed on behalf of Bahrain, while His Excellency Milojko Spajić, Prime Minister of the Republic of Montenegro, to the Kingdom of Bahrain, signed on behalf of the Minister of Education, Science, and Innovation of Montenegro.

Commenting on the event and signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, Her Excellency Ms. Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez, Chief Executive of Tamkeen, emphasized that these strategic partnerships aim to equip national talent with the most in-demand skills in the labor market. This comes as a testament to Tamkeen’s ongoing commitment to hone the skills of Bahrainis which increases their competitiveness both locally and internationally and draws promising career development opportunities. In addition, this also opens new horizons for local talent to adopt and launch innovative and thriving business models.

Her Excellency added that these programs have delivered positive, tangible results, with the majority of graduates securing promising job opportunities or career development prospects within nine months of completing the training programs. Additionally, these programs encourage creative individuals to launch their own tech enterprises that create a positive impact on the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

In addition, Her Excellency noted that Tamkeen’s programs and initiatives have contributed to training more than 6,000 Bahrainis in the private sector in the Information Technology field through various partnerships and training programs within the last three years, and the figure is expected to double in the upcoming period.

The event comes in alignment with Tamkeen’s 2024 strategic priorities, focused on increasing the economic participation through employment opportunities for new market entrants, expanding career development opportunities available to the Bahraini workforce, and further developing the private sector by supporting enterprises to drive impact and sustainable development in the economy.

About the Labour Fund “Tamkeen”

The Labour Fund "Tamkeen" was established in 2006 to support economic growth in the Kingdom of Bahrain by enabling the private sector to become a key economic driver in the economy. Tamkeen does this through supporting the growth and development of enterprises, as well as developing the skills of local talent and enhancing their employment and career development opportunities to become the first choice for employment in the labor market.

Tamkeen offers a range of programs and initiatives that are designed in line with labor market needs and is driven by its strategic priorities and support initiatives which include employment support, career development support, and enterprise support programs.

