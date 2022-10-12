Moataz Amin: We succeeded to manage 205 fully furnished apartments

Prime Hospitality Management Group, announced the opening of "Prime Residence" in Sheikh Zayed City, the third project that the group manages under its brand "Prime Residence".



Khaled El-Sayyad, Prime Hospitality Chairman, stated that the new branch is a great addition to the group that achieves diversification in its spread areas and in the distribution of its brands, besides offering real estate products vary in all its details to serve more clients in the real estate market.



He added that the project is owned by Prime Capital Real Estate Development Company, and Prime Hospitality is managing the project for its own, and it was contracted last January, and the group completed furnishing the whole project within 6 months.



He added that "Prime Residence Sheikh Zayed" includes 21 fully furnished units according to the highest standards of quality and luxury, as the group contracted with the best engineers and specialized experts to furnish and equip the units, to align with the excellence of the products and projects managed by the group.

He pointed that the group focuses on furnishing and equipping the units in accordance with the standard specifications of "Prime Residence" brand, which distinguished the group as the first and largest company in Egypt to establish and manage serviced apartments and holiday homes, to align with the global developments in this specialty, assuring that the units within hotel services became a global trend and not just a local demanded product.



He added that the units' areas within "Prime Residence Sheikh Zayed" range between 40 and 75 meters, besides the availability of combining between two units so that the total area becomes 120 meters per unit, referring to the possibility of doubling the area since the beginning of work on the project's designs in order to meet all client requirements and provide distinctive products commensurate with the group's name and the needs of the targeted clients.



Moataz Amin, CEO and Managing Director of Prime Hospitality, said that this is the group's third branch under the management of "Prime Residence" brand, after the two branches of "Prime Residence New Cairo", which includes 40 units, and "Prime Residence New Alamein" with a total of 64 units, pointing that all hotel services are available to clients, which guarantees a distinguished residential management.



He assured that the group is expanding in the local real estate market within an ambitious and gradual plan that concentrates on diversifying the brands under which the projects are managed, increasing the company's clients base, in addition to spreading the concept of residential management for units and projects in the local real estate market.



He pointed that Prime Hospitality undertakes the management of the units whose owners wish to rent, whether individuals or companies, in order to achieve a return on investment from them, especially with the group's experience in the integrated management of these residential projects.



He added that the total number of apartments that the group is currently managing raised to 205, distributed over 4 brands “Prime Residence, Prime Holidays, Prime Inn and Prime Select”, in Cairo and the North Coast, besides the company plans to reach this number to 289 during the first half of 2023.

He pointed that the company plans to add 36 units in the New Administrative Capital soon, and 24 units in Heliopolis before the end of the year.

