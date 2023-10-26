Cooperation entails technological upgrades, maintenance, consulting and educational services

Dubai, UAE – PRIME Healthcare UAE and Siemens Healthineers recently agreed on a long-term nine-year partnership, closely collaborating across multiple areas to further enhance the hospital chain’s patient services.

Jamil Ahmed, Founder and Managing Director at PRIME Healthcare Group, highlighted that “this partnership signifies a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering top-notch healthcare services in the UAE. Our collaboration with Siemens Healthineers is a testament to our dedication to staying at the forefront of medical technology and patient care. Over the next nine years, we will work closely together to leverage cutting-edge technology, optimize our clinical operations, and provide comprehensive education to our healthcare professionals. This endeavor is a reflection of our shared vision to elevate the standard of healthcare provision in our country."

For both organisations, the agreement marks a milestone in their partnership, defining a close collaboration for almost a decade while intensifying their joint efforts to achieve mutual objectives in enhancing and facilitating healthcare provision across the country.

Ole Maloy, Managing Director Siemens Healthineers for Middle East, Southern & Eastern Africa, pointed out that “this partnership is a trendsetting example of a joint vision manifested in a close long-term collaboration. We have worked hard together to create a roadmap addressing current and future challenges and prepare the healthcare facility to further elevate healthcare and patient experience, while streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes. We would like to thank PRIME Healthcare UAE as one of the leading healthcare providers in the region for their trust in our solutions and services and we look forward to further raising the bar of healthcare services in the UAE together.”

Both parties agreed on a technological partnership entailing delivery and upgrading of multiple diagnostic imaging systems including computed tomography, magnetic resonance and X-ray systems, as well as the advancement of existing imaging software and servers while introducing a state-of-the-art streamlined digital fleet management to one of their hospitals. In addition, the healthcare operator secured an eight years maintenance contract.

Siemens Healthineers team of experts will also provide consulting services for the healthcare operator’s clinical radiology operations as a base for further optimization of equipment usage and workflow management. These optimizations will be complemented by a comprehensive education plan to ensure high quality training of the hospital’s radiographers and biomedical engineers.

It is an exciting milestone that unifies PRIME Healthcare and Siemens Healthineers mutual interest in expanding global access to quality healthcare.

About Siemens Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers AG (listed in Frankfurt, Germany: SHL) pioneers breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. As a leading medical technology company headquartered in Erlangen, Germany, Siemens Healthineers and its regional companies are continuously developing their product and service portfolio, with AI-supported applications and digital offerings that play an increasingly important role in the next generation of medical technology. These new applications will enhance the company’s foundation in in-vitro diagnostics, image-guided therapy, in-vivo diagnostics, and innovative cancer care. Siemens Healthineers also provides a range of services and solutions to enhance healthcare providers’ ability to provide high-quality, efficient care. In fiscal 2022, which ended on September 30, 2022, Siemens Healthineers, which has approximately 69,500 employees worldwide, generated revenue of around €21.7 billion and adjusted EBIT of almost €3.7 billion. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com.