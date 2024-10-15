Prime by Betterhomes is proud to announce the successful closing of the largest leasing deal in Dubai’s history. The property, located on the exclusive Jumeirah Bay Island, was leased for an impressive AED 15.5 million for the year by Toni Abou Jaoude, Sales and Leasing Manager of the Local Division at Betterhomes, marking a significant milestone in Dubai’s booming luxury real estate market.

Mr Jaoude states, ''The real estate market today is as strong as I’ve always believed it should be. While this deal sets a new record, it shouldn't come as a surprise for such premium products. I believe this will set a new benchmark for luxury rental prices, reflecting the rising demand for high-end living in Dubai. The leased property is an exquisite private mansion set on the waterfront of Jumeirah Bay, offering unrivalled views of the ocean and the Bvlgari Resort & Residences. The villa is not just a home but a masterpiece of modern architecture, providing the ultimate in luxurious living.

This record-breaking deal underscores the growing demand for ultra-luxurious living spaces in Dubai, particularly as high-net-worth individuals and investors from around the globe continue to flock to the city. Recent data from PRIME by Betterhomes shows that transactions exceeding AED 15 million surged by 65% in Q3, further solidifying Dubai as a top destination for luxury residences.

Exclusive neighbourhoods like Jumeirah Bay are at the forefront of this trend, offering residents privacy, security, and a lavish lifestyle. With prime properties continuing to set new records, the city remains a magnet for affluent individuals and families seeking the best in luxury living.