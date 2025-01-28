Appoints respected ex-Colliers head Yamin Shahib as Chief Development Officer

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: UAE-headquartered real estate development company, Prestige One Developments is to nearly double its portfolio in 2025 with the launch of 11 new projects in the Emirates. This expanded pipeline will include a series of luxury residential developments across Palm Jumeirah, Business Bay, JVC and Dubai Islands. The business is also expanding into new territories across the GCC and West Africa, while on home soil the developer is on a recruitment drive, hiring for in-house sales, marketing, and customer relations roles, to support its growth.

Prestige One Developments also revealed that 2025 will see the completion and handover of two projects, Vista in Dubai Sports City and The Residence in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). The business has already developed more than three million square-feet of area across Dubai, aligned with the 2040 Dubai Urban Plan to upgrade and enhance urban spaces.

Ajmal Saifi, CEO Prestige One Developments, said, “I’m confident that 2025 will be a year of continued growth, as we launch new projects and handover two of our flagship developments in Dubai. We are expanding our portfolio, team, regional and international operations and we remain deeply committed to enhancing and adding strategic value for communities.”

Basma Al Badre, Managing Director, added, “Every project we have brought to the market reflects our commitment to set new benchmarks in real estate. The strength of performance in 2024, with record revenues and the strongest pipeline of development in our history, has been a testament to our team’s hard work and resilience. We look forward to achieving even more in the year ahead.”

To support its upward trajectory, Prestige One Developments has also appointed the former Managing Director of Colliers Project Leaders (CPL), Yamin Shihab as Chief Development Officer. Shihab has more than 25 years of experience across MENA and North America, including receiving the Hamdan bin Mohammed Award for Innovation in Project Management during his tenure at CPL.

The expansion plans follow a record year for the developer, in which it launched more than 1,500 commercial and residential units across Dubai, including premium developments on Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Islands and Mohammed Bin Rashid City (MBR City). In 2024, the company also commenced construction on four new projects and signed an exclusive sponsorship agreement with the Argentina Football Association to support its strategic growth. It recently celebrated these achievements at a star-studded gala event at Jumeirah Beach Hotel.

By the end of 2025, the developer will have a total of 25 residential and commercial projects (completed and under development) in sought-after areas. Prestige One Developments remains confident in the demand for premium properties in key locations despite market speculation around oversupply. With a pipeline of exceptional projects and ongoing investor trust, Prestige One anticipates another standout year for revenue and investment, reinforcing its position as a leader in the market.

To find out more about Prestige One Developments, visit prestigeone.ae.

About Prestige One Developments

Prestige One Developments is a leading real estate development company renowned for its commitment to excellence and innovation in the luxury property market. Since 2007, Prestige has made multibillion-dirham investments in the real estate sector. Headquartered in Dubai, Prestige One Developments specializes in creating high-end residential and commercial developments that elevate luxury living and urban sophistication. With a focus on quality, sustainability, and modern design, the company consistently develops exceptional projects that exceed the ordinary.

Media contact: Jonathan Ivan-Duke (jon@dukemir.com / +971582857333)