Astana, Kazakhstan – During the official visit of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to the International Artificial Intelligence Center Alem.ai in Astana, Presight, a leading global AI and big data analytics company, announced the establishment of its first regional Research and Development (R&D) Laboratory in Central Asia.

The announcement was made by Magzhan Kenesbai, Chief Growth Officer of Presight, who highlighted the company’s growing contribution to Kazakhstan’s digital transformation and AI ecosystem.

The new R&D facility will focus on developing and localizing advanced solutions in artificial intelligence, data analytics and digital governance, supporting national objectives for technological sovereignty and innovation-led growth.

As part of his address, Mr. Kenesbai presented the current status of the Astana Smart City project, a large-scale public-private partnership implemented by Presight and the Akimat of Astana. The project is an integral component of the city’s digital transformation, integrating artificial intelligence into key areas of urban management.

“Kazakhstan is rapidly becoming a regional hub for artificial intelligence and advanced analytics,” said Mr. Kenesbai. “Through our R&D Lab and large-scale projects such as the Astana Smart City, Presight aims to foster technological innovation, empower local talent and apply AI where it matters most.”

Zhaslan Madiyev, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, welcomed the opening of Presight’s R&D Lab at Alem.AI, emphasizing its importance for the country’s innovation agenda:

“The launch of Presight’s R&D Lab marks an important milestone in strengthening Kazakhstan’s AI ecosystem. It will help build local expertise, facilitate technology transfer, and accelerate the adoption of AI across key sectors of the economy. A special focus will be placed on developing AI-powered Smart City solutions enhancing urban management, transport, safety, and sustainable development,” said Deputy Prime Minister Madiyev.

Presight has also played a key role in the development of Kazakhstan’s first Command Center for Government Analytics and Decision-Making, a flagship element of the AI-Driven Government vision presented to the Heads of State by Minister Madiyev. The system enables real-time monitoring, analysis and management of national and municipal processes, marking a major step forward in data-driven governance.

Beyond Kazakhstan, Mr. Kenesbai also highlighted Presight’s successful collaboration with the Government of Azerbaijan, where the company is implementing AI solutions for the Ministry of Science and Education, and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, helping to advance national AI strategies and infrastructure in both countries.

“The initiatives led by Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are fully aligned with global AI trends from national data centers to large language models and industrial AI platforms,” he emphasized. “We are proud to be part of this shared success.”

At the Alem.ai center, the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan were introduced to the practical implementation of artificial intelligence in public administration, urban management and national digital infrastructure.

Presight’s growing operations in Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are reflective of its broader strategy to reaffirm its position as the AI and digital transformation partner of choice in Central Asia, leveraging its global experience to localize AI solutions for sustainable and inclusive digital development.

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi based G42 as its majority shareholder and is a leading global big data analytics company powered by AI. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of GenAI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied AI to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.

For further information, please contact media@presight.ai