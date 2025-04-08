Abu Dhabi, UAE – Presight, a leading global big data analytics company powered by AI, today announced the launch of Presight LifeSaver, a groundbreaking end-to-end emergency and crisis management platform. The news was announced at the World Crisis & Emergency Management Summit, where Presight participated as Official Sponsor and Exhibitor.

Presight LifeSaver combines cutting-edge AI, big data analytics, and real-time insights into a single unified platform that addresses the full emergency lifecycle – from prevention and preparedness to rapid response and recovery. The solution overcomes fragmented communications between agencies, inefficient use of resources, and data overload for first responders, and transforms emergency response.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, said: “We live in an age of overlapping risks – from climate change to cyber threats. Presight LifeSaver equips governments and emergency responders with the foresight, tools, and agility to manage complexity and build long-term resilience. Presight LifeSaver is the embodiment of our Applied Intelligence philosophy - AI that doesn’t just predict or analyze, but acts today. We’ve built a platform that transforms data to enable immediate, meaningful decisions, where the outcome is measured in lives saved, and crises averted.”

Key capabilities of Presight LifeSaver include:

Emergency call center integration: Combines phone, mobile app, and SMS channels into one system. AI is used to assess emergency severity and automatically dispatch the nearest available response teams using GPS.

Combines phone, mobile app, and SMS channels into one system. AI is used to assess emergency severity and automatically dispatch the nearest available response teams using GPS. Ambulance and medical operations: Recommends the best ambulance and hospital based on real-time availability and patient needs. Tracks patient care from the scene to the hospital using electronic records (Electronic Patient Care Reporting) and RFID wristbands.

Recommends the best ambulance and hospital based on real-time availability and patient needs. Tracks patient care from the scene to the hospital using electronic records (Electronic Patient Care Reporting) and RFID wristbands. AI-powered Response & Unified Command Console: Provides a single platform for coordinating police, ambulance, fire services, and first responders. Allocates resources in real time and simulates potential scenarios to stay ahead of unfolding emergencies.

Provides a single platform for coordinating police, ambulance, fire services, and first responders. Allocates resources in real time and simulates potential scenarios to stay ahead of unfolding emergencies. Recovery & Post-Event Analysis: Automatically generates reports after incidents, assesses damage and losses, and offers recommendations to strengthen future crisis preparedness.

With its secure multi-cloud infrastructure, Presight LifeSaver integrates edge devices like drones, IoT sensors, and real-time video feeds to deliver situational awareness with unmatched depth and clarity. The platform also features a low/no-code developer console, empowering agencies, third-party developers, and integrators to create custom mini-apps and dashboards, all under a robust governance framework.

According to the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2025, extreme weather events are some of the most severe risks over the next 10 years, highlighting the critical role that AI-powered platforms such as Presight LifeSaver play in building resilience and safeguarding lives.

Presight LifeSaver empowers cities, nations, and institutions to respond more smartly and scale faster. Whether deployed in densely populated urban hubs or remote disaster-prone regions, the platform brings AI-driven coordination to the forefront of crisis response. Its secure, multi-cloud infrastructure and dynamic risk modeling capabilities make it an essential tool for building safer, more responsive societies.

The need for intelligent, agile response systems has never been more urgent. Visit Presight this week at the World Crisis & Emergency Management Summit at ADNEC Center Abu Dhabi to learn more about Presight LifeSaver.

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi based G42 as its majority shareholder and is a leading global big data analytics company powered by AI. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of AI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied Intelligence to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.

For further information, please contact Presight@edelman.com or media@presight.ai