Abu Dhabi, UAE: Presight, a leading global big data analytics company powered by AI, today launched Presight Synergy – a game-changing, enterprise-grade data and AI platform designed to unify data management, AI analytics, and business intelligence, enabling organizations to harness AI-powered insights at scale.

Presight Synergy is a next generation, home-grown data and AI platform designed to future-proof AI adoption and simplify the implementation of various industry specific use cases.

Today’s CIOs and CDOs face a constantly evolving technology landscape, juggling fragmented AI tools, siloed data systems, and multiple vendors just to stay competitive. This patchwork of solutions drives up costs, hampers operational efficiency, and leaves organizations perpetually racing to integrate new capabilities. Presight Synergy directly tackles these challenges with a single, end‐to‐end platform – unifying data management, AI analytics, business intelligence, and governance into one cohesive ecosystem. By consolidating critical functions, it minimizes overheads, accelerates innovation, and ensures that enterprises can swiftly adapt to shifting market demands without the burden of disconnected technologies.

Quantifying the impact of Presight Synergy

Based on market research insights and Presight estimates, Presight Synergy could:

Achieve a 50% faster time for development and production cycle due to the built-in capabilities within the platform

30% less requirement on software coding due to the low-code environment

50% less requirement for professional service fees and overall manpower resources

Seamless integration with leading LLMs (Large Language Models)

Built on a modern, modular architecture, Presight Synergy includes 150+ prebuilt machine learning models and connects seamlessly to leading open source LLMs, including OpenAI’s GPT-4o, Google’s Gemini, Meta’s Llama, G42’s Jais, DeepSeek, and Mistral. By seamlessly integrating large language models (LLMs) into the data and AI platform, enterprises can quickly harness domain-specific insights, streamline automation, and develop tailored solutions for diverse use cases - from predictive maintenance and fraud detection to personalized customer experiences. This unified approach accelerates innovation by embedding AI‐driven intelligence across every workflow, enabling organizations to create, refine, and deploy industry‐specific applications with far less complexity and significantly higher impact.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, said: “Presight Synergy offers enterprises an AI platform to address the complexities and inefficiencies that leaders face today, providing a seamless, integrated solution that empowers them to adopt AI in a more future-proof manner.

“Importantly, Presight Synergy is not just another AI product, it’s the central platform which will sit at the very heart of your organization to turn raw information into real intelligence, helping organizations act faster and smarter. This is Applied Intelligence in action; Data, AI, and agentic workflows seamlessly integrated to drive impact at scale.”

Presight Synergy is structured around three core pillars:

Synergy Data : A centralized hub for data integration, storage, and governance. AI-assisted pipelines and data lakehouse architecture ensure a unified, high-quality dataset that meets compliance and security standards.

: A centralized hub for data integration, storage, and governance. AI-assisted pipelines and data lakehouse architecture ensure a unified, high-quality dataset that meets compliance and security standards. Synergy AI: An advanced intelligence engine that enables automation, analytics, and optimization. Its flexible architecture supports both open-source and proprietary models, allowing businesses to customize and scale their industry specific AI use cases.

An advanced intelligence engine that enables automation, analytics, and optimization. Its flexible architecture supports both open-source and proprietary models, allowing businesses to customize and scale their industry specific AI use cases. Synergy BI: A business intelligence suite with real-time dashboards, KPI tracking, and custom reporting. Users can move from raw data to actionable intelligence without deep technical expertise.

Designed for every industry and deployment model

Presight Synergy is industry-agnostic, supporting complex data ecosystems across public services, energy, finance, and smart cities. Its deployment model is equally adaptable, as enterprises can use Presight Synergy either on-premise to maintain data sovereignty, or in the cloud for greater scalability.

Security and governance at every layer

Security and governance are embedded at every layer. Real-time compliance monitoring, bias detection in AI models, and transparent audit trails ensure enterprises can trust their AI-driven decisions.

Accelerating AI adoption

AI is no longer an experimental tool for niche applications. It is a necessity for modern enterprises. Presight Synergy brings Applied Intelligence to businesses that need real-time insights, predictive analytics, and automated decision-making – all within a secure, flexible ecosystem.

For companies looking to accelerate AI adoption without overhauling existing infrastructure, this platform offers a practical, scalable solution.

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi based G42 as its majority shareholder and is the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by GenAI. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of GenAI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied Intelligence to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.

