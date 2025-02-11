Abu Dhabi, UAE: Presight AI Holding PLC (“Presight” or the “Company”; ADX: PRESIGHT) today announced its financial results for the full year ending December 31, 2024. Presight’s FY 2024 results saw record revenue of AED 2,213 million, an increase of 24.3% compared to FY 2023 as the Company continued to reap the rewards of its comprehensive offering, investments, and growth in international operations.

The strong performance reflected in EBITDA as well, which grew 25.2% YoY to AED 635.4 million due to a favourable deployment mix in FY 2024. At its bottom-line, the Company reported net profit after tax of AED 612.8 million, reflecting an increase of 7.4% YoY in FY 2024, including a maiden year of Corporation Tax.

Presight’s top-line performance came on the back of a growing proportion of multi-year contracts, strong new orders, as well as the Company’s expansion across international markets as it continues to extend its offering to customers globally. On this front, international markets contributed 23.0% of Presight’s revenue and booked a 3.5x increase to AED 508.2 million in FY 2024.

Moreover, Presight’s highly liquid, debt-free balance sheet, with a cash and equivalents balance of AED 1.94 billion in FY 2024, provides ample financial flexibility to support operations and headroom to drive future growth.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Presight commented:

“Presight's full year results demonstrate strong execution against strategic objectives, namely international expansion, investing in capability and innovation, and growing through value-accretive M&A. At the heart of its business lies a commitment to leverage artificial intelligence to bring transformative benefits, across a diverse range of industries, that define a safer and more sustainable economic future, and I am confident that Presight will continue to create value for all stakeholders in both the near and medium term.”

Thomas Pramotedham, Chief Executive Officer of Presight, commented:

“The past twelve months have been transformational for Presight. From establishing ourselves as a critical AI and digital transformation partner across key state-owned enterprises in the UAE, to supporting governments and large enterprises across four continents in realizing their strategic AI ambitions by adopting ‘Applied Intelligence’ today.

“FY 2024 has been a year of outstanding operational execution, with every metric from orders, revenue, profit and cash exceeding market expectations. Ending the year with an AED 2.99 billion backlog stands us in good stead to drive future growth.

“We made significant additions to our growing portfolio of best-in-class Applied AI products and solutions, including our Presight Enterprise suite, to support large-scale deployment of AI technology.

“We acquired a majority stake in leading AI energy provider, AIQ, and launched ENERGYai as the world’s first Agentic AI Energy Platform which, together with the formation of our IntelliGrid joint venture, will enable Presight to play a pivotal role in the global energy transition.

“These results are a testament of our commitment to use technology and AI to solve complex problems for the advancement of humankind and deliver significant value accretion for all stakeholders.

“I remain grateful for the wise counsel and visionary leadership of our Board of Directors, as well as the continued passion and dedication of all our colleagues across the Group. The results today speak for themselves, but this is just the beginning. There is so much more we can and will achieve, creating a perpetual impact globally through the responsible and ethical use of AI.”

The 2024 business highlights include:

Renewed existing and negotiated new domestic/international contracts with a value of AED 3.6 billion.

Forged strong technology partnerships, including global technology leaders such as Microsoft, Dell and Intel, to further enhance our technology portfolio and accelerate ‘Applied Intelligence’ AI projects across the region.

Acquired 51% of AIQ, a leading provider of AI solutions in the energy sector.

Through AIQ, launched ENERGYai, a first-of-its-kind Agentic AI platform for the Energy sector. ADNOC has committed to deploy ENERGYai across its entire upstream value chain.

Formed IntelliGrid, a joint venture between Esyasoft and Presight, which signed a 13-year, AED 1.76 billion preliminary agreement with SOCAR, the state-owned national oil and gas company of Azerbaijan, to implement a state-of-the-art Smart Gas Grid Management System across the entire AzeriGas service area in Azerbaijan.

Launched cutting-edge AI and Applied AI products and solutions, including the sector and scale agnostic Presight Enterprise suite and Presight Intelli-Platform underpinning a raft of a scalable, adaptable Smart City solutions.

Launched Presight DataHub, the UAE’s first sovereign enterprise data marketplace platform and Presight AI-Startup Accelerator Program.

Strengthened membership of our Board of Directors, bringing unrivalled leadership, guidance and expertise across the AI, Technology, and Energy sectors.

Received the “UAE AI Data Analytics Innovator of the Year” Award by Dell Technologies.

Maintained the highest standards of corporate governance, manifested in the award of nine ISO certifications.

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi based G42 as its majority shareholder and is the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by GenAI. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of GenAI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied AI to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.

Forward-Looking Statements & Risks Acknowledgement

This document includes forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and all of which are based on the Company’s current beliefs and expectations about future events. Forward-looking statements are sometimes identified as “expects”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “shall”, “risk”, “intends”, “estimates”, “aims”, “plans”, “predicts”, “continues”, “assumes”, “positioned”, “anticipates”, “is seeking”, “growth”, “targets”, “forecasts” or the negative thereof, other variations thereon or comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They may appear in multiple places through the company statements and include statements regarding the intentions, beliefs or current expectations of the Company concerning, among other things, the future results of operations, financial condition, prospects, growth, strategies, and dividend policy of the Company and the industry in which it operates. In particular, the statements in relation to risk factors and business background regarding the Company’s strategy, targets and other future events or prospects are or may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements and other statements contained in this document regarding matters that are not historical facts involve predictions. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved; actual events or results may differ materially because of risks and uncertainties facing the Company. Such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to vary materially from the future results indicated, expressed, or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements contained in this document speak only as of the date of this document. Any obligation or undertaking to update any forward-looking statements contained in the document to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based is expressly disclaimed unless required by applicable law, rules and regulations.

Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any of the forward-looking statements in this document. Statements contained herein as to the contents of any agreements or other documents are summaries and, therefore, are necessarily selective and incomplete.