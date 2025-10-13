Abu Dhabi, UAE – Presight, a leading global AI and big data analytics company, today celebrated the success of the inaugural Presight AI-Startup Accelerator cohort at the opening day of the Expand North Star 2025 (ENS) event, the world’s largest startup and investor event.

Since its launch, the first cohort has generated more than 70 qualified commercial and strategic leads, with several startups of Presight’s program now in advanced partnership and contract discussions with major industry and government clients both in UAE and internationally. These outcomes highlight the accelerator's role in transforming cutting-edge AI innovations into scalable, market-ready solutions across key verticals such as smart cities, fintech, energy, cybersecurity, education, and climate risk.

As the Official AI Accelerator of ENS 2025, Presight proudly hosted the founders and CEOs of the 10 companies part of cohort one of the Presight AI-Startup Accelerator on day one of the event. During a keynote address, Thomas Pramotedham, Chief Executive Officer, Presight, unveiled a documentary video showcasing the journey of the startups and revealed the ongoing progress they have achieved as part of the program.

Commenting on the success, Thomas Pramotedham said:

“The Presight AI-Startup Accelerator has rapidly become one of the world’s most dynamic launchpads for applied AI innovation. In just 52 days since inception, we have seen participating startups advance from proven technologies to commercially deployable solutions — a clear testament to their agility, capability, and market focus.

“This progress reinforces our North Star: accelerating commercial velocity across the ecosystem and establishing a Symbiotic Growth Engine that propels startups toward scale and sustained market impact. Many are already collaborating with G42 Group companies, Core42, Astra Tech, and CPX, and Presight’s network, progressing through proof-of-concept engagements and exploring strategic partnerships that convert innovation into measurable results.

“The momentum we are witnessing underscores a larger vision Presight is not only enabling AI-driven innovation but orchestrating a scalable, sustaining ecosystem where technology, AI innovation, and commercial opportunity converge to drive enduring growth.”

Another highlight of Presight’s presence at ENS is the Presight–Shorooq Fund I, a $100 million global AI fund designed to back high-impact ventures by providing capital, infrastructure, and commercial pathways to scale globally from the UAE. Together, Presight and Shorooq are leveraging Expand North Star to identify the next wave of breakthrough AI innovators poised to shape the industry’s future.

In addition, Magzhan Kenesbai, Chief Growth Officer at Presight, will join the ENS 10X Stage discussion to share insights on the Presight–Shorooq Fund I and the evolving landscape of AI investment, emphasizing the UAE’s growing role as a global launchpad for next-generation AI ventures. Presight will also serve as a judge in the Supernova Challenge Pitch Competition, spotlighting innovative startups that are driving transformative change across industries.

Launched at Expand North Star 2024, the Presight AI Startup Accelerator provides founders with advanced infrastructure, technical mentorship, and access to commercial networks through the G42 ecosystem.

Startups and visitors at Expand North Star can connect with Presight representatives at the company’s stand to explore new opportunities for collaboration and innovation in artificial intelligence. Visit Presight at Stand H8-B110, Dubai Harbour.

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi-based G42 as its majority shareholder and is a leading global AI and big data analytics company. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of AI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied Intelligence to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.

For further information, please contact Presight@edelman.com or media@presight.ai