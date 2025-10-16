Abu Dhabi, UAE – Presight, a leading global AI and big data analytics company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Khazna Data Centers, a global leader in hyperscale digital infrastructure, to deploy a first-of-its-kind AI-optimized facility management system across Khazna’s entire data centre network.

The proposed project will see Presight implement an advanced, AI-powered command and control platform to manage 30 data centres across the UAE. Operating from a secure, state-of-the-art AI hub in Abu Dhabi, the system uses artificial intelligence to monitor energy, cooling, equipment performance, and security, predicting issues before they occur and optimizing operations around the clock.

The proposed project will mark a major step in advancing vital infrastructure with Applied Intelligence. This further strengthens Presight’s position as a global innovator in AI-powered operations for complex environments, and Khazna’s role as the operator of the UAE’s largest data centre footprint.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, said: “With Khazna, we are bringing Applied Intelligence to the front lines of digital infrastructure, embedding AI at the core of mission-critical systems to deliver efficiency, resilience, and sustainability at scale. This project will reflect Presight’s commitment to advancing the UAE’s digital ambitions, showcasing how Abu Dhabi innovation is enabling intelligent operations and setting new global standards for data centre management.”

Hassan Alnaqbi, CEO of Khazna, said: “Through this project with Presight, we’ll elevate how we manage digital infrastructure, transforming operations into intelligent, adaptive systems that anticipate and optimise in real time. We are establishing a new standard for sustainable data centre operations, supporting the UAE’s vision for a smarter, AI-powered digital economy and reinforcing our position as a global leader in next-generation infrastructure.”

The solution is positioned as the next generation of AI-powered autonomous data centres. In an era where data is growing exponentially and energy efficiency is under intense scrutiny, it will offer a transformative model to the complex management of a global data centre network. The solution offers early fault detection to reduce downtime, smarter cooling systems to lower energy usage, predictive maintenance to limit unnecessary servicing, and unified 24/7 oversight to ensure operational continuity across all Khazna data centres.

Importantly, the command and control centre will also form part of G42’s Intelligence Grid, a globally distributed network of AI infrastructure hubs. The proposed project will unify management of Khazna’s sites with a growing global footprint of artificial intelligence operations from the UAE to Singapore, Kazakhstan, Europe, Africa, and beyond.

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi-based G42 as its majority shareholder and is a leading global AI and big data analytics company. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of AI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied Intelligence to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.

For further information, please contact media@presight.ai

About Khazna Data Centers

As one of the fastest growing hyperscale data center platforms globally, Khazna Data Centers enables the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital economies by delivering advanced infrastructure with unparalleled energy efficiency. Khazna is at the forefront of data center technology, pioneering solutions that combine innovation, resiliency, and sustainability. Khazna empowers governments, businesses, and societies to thrive in the digital age with data centers that are designed to handle the high-density computing requirements essential for the next-generation, AI-powered applications powering the future economy.