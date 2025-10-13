Abu Dhabi, UAE – Presight, a leading global AI and big data analytics company, has signed a partnership with Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), the organizer of GITEX GLOBAL and Expand North Star, to become an official partner of the Presight AI-Startup Accelerator Program.

Through this collaboration, Presight and DWTC will work together via GITEX’s events and global reach to expand the footprint of the Presight AI-Startup Accelerator, which gives AI founders access to world-class infrastructure, mentorship, and commercial opportunities. By leveraging DWTC’s international platform, Presight aims to strengthen its role in shaping the global AI startup ecosystem and empower founders developing applied intelligence solutions that drive measurable, real-world impact.

Launched at Expand North Star 2024, the Presight AI-Startup Accelerator is the UAE’s first dedicated AI acceleration program. It was created to help AI startups scale faster by providing access to Presight’s technical expertise, enterprise partnerships, and customer ecosystem. The program’s inaugural cohort, showcased at Expand North Star 2025, featured 10 high-potential startups from around the world developing AI solutions with real-world impact.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, said: “DWTC’s portfolio of events and global reach makes them one of the world’s most powerful platforms for technology and startup engagement through GITEX GLOBAL and Expand North Star. This partnership brings an exceptional opportunity to strengthen the Presight AI-Startup Accelerator’s international footprint and connect visionary founders with the global innovation ecosystem. Together, we are helping to shape a future where AI startups have the resources, visibility, and networks to turn transformative ideas into reality.”

Under the partnership, Presight and DWTC will explore co-developing initiatives that connect AI startups with investors, government entities, and industry leaders. Leveraging DWTC’s global innovation platforms, including GITEX GLOBAL and Expand North Star, the partnership will amplify international engagement across Presight’s accelerator program, providing startups with access to DWTC’s network of founders, investors, and ecosystem partners to showcase their technologies, enter new markets, and accelerate growth.

Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of Dubai World Trade Centre, global organiser of GITEX, said: “At GITEX GLOBAL and Expand North Star, we have always believed that collaboration is the true propulsion of AI economies. We are delighted with the opportunity to partner with Presight and this visionary outcome-driven AI-Startup Accelerator programme, which exemplifies our shared commitment to empowering tech entrepreneurs with access to global investment and growth opportunities without boundaries, leveraging GITEX’s expansive network of investors and industry leaders across continents.”

The partnership follows a series of collaborations between Presight and leading global institutions including Microsoft and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), which joined the AI-Startup Accelerator earlier this year to provide deep technical expertise, mentorship, and AI infrastructure. Through these partnerships, Presight continues to strengthen its role as a catalyst for innovation, helping AI startups transform bold ideas into scalable, real-world applications that deliver positive economic and societal outcomes.

Following the success of its inaugural cohort, Presight is welcoming startups attending Expand North Star to learn more about the program at the Presight stand (H8-B110). With DWTC’s partnership, the program will expand its outreach to attract a broader pool of international startups in the future and strengthen the UAE’s role as a leading global destination for applied AI innovation.

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi-based G42 as its majority shareholder and is a leading global AI and big data analytics company. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of AI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied Intelligence to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.

For further information, please contact Presight@edelman.com or media@presight.ai