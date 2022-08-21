Premium auto brand EXEED is likely to roll into UAE, with the company reportedly in talks with leading automobile groups for distributorship here. Up to now, EXEED is launched successfully in China and Russia market. As an independent premium brand, EXEED has built products up to international standards with global vision to deliver quality Chinese products to the world.

Middle East markets entry is part of the brand’s continuous global expansion strategy, Reports also say that customers in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and other markets will soon enjoy luxury travel experiences. All new models EXEED VX, EXEED TXL and EXEED LX will join the market soon this year, especially EXEED VX is a full size 7 seat premium AWD SUV model, powered with 2.0TGDI engine reaching maximum power of 261hp and 400N/M.

EXEED TXL, the first model of five-star SUV, was launched in Russia in 2020 and started the EXEED’s new journey of globalization. According to the results of the "Russian Car of the Year", a Russian national auto award, the premium auto brand EXEED won the "2020 Breakthrough Award". EXEED stood out from many luxury auto brands, which aroused great attention from the Russian media scrambling to report on this new high-end auto brand from China.

EXEED shares the same strain as European products with an international team covering design, research and development, and manufacturing, including several senior executives from internationally renowned automakers such as BMW and Jaguar Land Rover at the heart.

In the team, the representatives mainly include Europe's top engineers Gert Volker Hildebrand, Klaus Schmidt and Kevin Rice. Klaus Schmidt worked at BMW for 25 years, where he led the development of M series chassis for BMW’s high-performance cars. Hildebrand served as the design director of BMW MINI, responsible for the design of classic BMW MINI models such as Mini Countryman and Mini Coupe. Former BMW designer Kevin Rice, a world-known design master, has led the exterior design of EXEED's first model TXL. With rich experience in working for internationally renowned brands, he was involved in design at BMW and other brands, and led the appearance design of the first generation of BMW 3 series (F30), the first generation of BMW 4 series (F32), and BMW 3 series Gran Turismo (F34). Peter Matkin, currently the executive director of Research and Development at EXEED, is the former chief engineer of Jaguar Land Rover Group's vehicle project, where he was responsible for the development of the Land Rover Range Rover, Land Rover Sport, Discovery Aurora, Jaguar XJ, Jaguar XK, Jaguar XF, and other products.

With the mission of creating a new car life for people in mind, EXEED is dedicated to bringing global consumers a driving/riding experience that exceeds expectations and a fun-driven travel life by resorting to the strength of its global R&D system and taking "continuous exploration, above and beyond" as the spiritual core.

