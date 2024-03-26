Dubai: Premier Inn Middle East has celebrated its most profitable year in history during the 2024 Moon & Stars Awards held at the esteemed Emirates Aviation College in Dubai.

The event served as a platform to honour the exceptional accomplishments and invaluable contributions of nearly 40 individuals and teams from the company's regional hub and its 11 hotels across the UAE and Qatar. Each awardee was recognised for their outstanding dedication and significant impact on the business and brand within the region.

Simon Leigh, Managing Director, Premier Inn Middle East, said: “The past 12 months have been our most successful in Premier Inn MENA’s history. We have traded brilliantly and outperformed our competitors in all markets: Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha, resulting in significant growth of our market share. Furthermore, we generated 1.7 million guest nights, a 13% surge compared to the previous year, and received our highest-ever customer satisfaction ratings with all 11 hotels ranking in the top 10% of 3-star listings on TripAdvisor.

“Our team members deserve all the credit – they serve as the backbone of our business and are the driving force behind our ongoing success. We are massively proud to acknowledge their achievements and unwavering dedication at our annual Moon & Stars Awards. Premier Inn will remain committed to investing in the business and team, eagerly anticipating another smashing year ahead as we embark on a new and exciting phase in our growth.”

Over the last year, Premier Inn has received significant recognition through 10 prestigious awards and influential power lists acknowledgements. The company officially launched its Force for Good sustainability programme with a series of informative hotel roadshows and successfully navigated its way amidst the bustling winter season with COP28, the AFC Asian Cup and its largest-ever brand activation to date at Emirates Dubai 7s.

Premier Inn's primary objectives for 2024 include expanding the brand into Saudi Arabia and increasing investments in new technology to enrich guest experiences and boost business performance. This includes the launch of its new room product in Dubai International Airport, the roll-out of the new Mr Toad’s Pub & Kitchen concept in Dubai Silicon Oasis, alongside intensifying efforts in sustainability initiatives.

A sustainable award trophy

In alignment with Premier Inn's sustainability focus, the Moon & Stars award trophies have been crafted from recycled wood sourced from bed manufacturer Silentnight Arabia. Through meticulous craftsmanship, wooden beams were intricately cut to fashion trophies that not only exude style but also uphold sustainable principles.

List of Moon & Stars Awards 2024

AWARD

WINNER

Hotel Team Member of the Year - Abu Dhabi Capital Centre

Kamran Khan Raja

 

Hotel Team Member of the Year - Abu Dhabi International Airport

Samuel Yahia

Hotel Team Member of the Year – Dubai International Airport

Raj Khem Adhikari

 

Hotel Team Member of the Year – Dubai Al Jaddaf

Moorthy Chithirai

 

Hotel Team Member of the Year – Dubai Investments Park

Moataz Alaaelddin

 

Hotel Team Member of the Year – Dubai Silicon Oasis

Krian Marie Sison

 

Hotel Team Member of the Year – Ibn Battuta Mall

Jay-ar Jamil

 

Hotel Team Member of the Year – Dubai Dragon Mart

Zahira Boukhiris

 

Hotel Team Member of the Year – Dubai Barsha Heights

Menna Salim

 

Hotel Team Member of the Year – Doha Education City

Rakesh Kesavan

 

Hotel Team Member of the Year – Doha Airport

Akshay Kumar

 

Team Member of the Year – Emirates Leisure Retail Food & Beverage Outlets - Abu Dhabi Capital Centre

Chazel Mae Makiputin

 

Team Member of the Year – Emirates Leisure Retail Food & Beverage Outlets - Abu Dhabi International Airport

Felix Jr. Arranguuez

 

Team Member of the Year – Emirates Leisure Retail Food & Beverage Outlets - Dubai International Airport

Louie Lucasan

 

Team Member of the Year – Emirates Leisure Retail Food & Beverage Outlets - Dubai Al Jaddaf

Debendra Rana

 

Team Member of the Year – Emirates Leisure Retail Food & Beverage Outlets - Dubai Investments Park

Goldove Njuafac

 

Team Member of the Year – Emirates Leisure Retail Food & Beverage Outlets - Dubai Silicon Oasis

Sharmaine Balayo

 

Team Member of the Year - Hub

Rebecca Morgan- Ransom, Customer Success & Brand Marketing Manager

Team Member of the Year - Commercial

Saeed Mahmood, Sales Manager

 

Team Member of the Year - Partnered Services

Rajinder Singh, Driver Dubai Al Jaddaf

Team Member of the Year - Costa

Daphine Musiimenta – Dubai Investments Park

Team Member of the Year – Hotel Support Role

Kevin Tuazon – Dubai Al Jaddaf

 

Team Member of the Year - Engineering

Mohamed Mohaideen – Abu Dhabi International Airport

Team Member of the Year – Food & Beverage

Louie Lucasan – Dubai International Airport

Team Member of the Year – Housekeeping

Madhu Tamang – Dubai Investments Park

Team Member of the Year - Front of House

Leila Yasin – Dubai Dragon Mart

 

Head Of Department of the Year

 

Abuthahir Basha – Dubai Silicon Oasis

Operations Manager of the Year

 

Mohamed Ashraf – Ibn Battuta Mall

Special Recognition Award

 

Essam Abdelrady - Security Dubai Dragon Mart

Rooms Master Award

 

Sanjib Rajbanshi – Abu Dhabi Capital Centre

Guest Ambassador Award

 

Rahul Yadav – Dubai Investments Park

Sustainability Champion Award

 

Mohamed Abu Halith – Abu Dhabi International Airport

Outstanding Achievement Award

 

Dilshan Madhusanka – Dubai International Airport

Team of the Year – Hub

Commercial Team

Team of the Year – Food & Beverage

Premier Inn Dubai Barsha Heights

 

Team of the Year – Engineering

Premier Inn Dubai Silicon Oasis

Team of the Year – Front of House

Premier Inn Dubai Dragon Mart

Team of the Year – Housekeeping

 

Premier Inn Abu Dhabi International Airport

Hotel of the Year

Premier Inn Dubai Barsha Heights

