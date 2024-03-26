Dubai: Premier Inn Middle East has celebrated its most profitable year in history during the 2024 Moon & Stars Awards held at the esteemed Emirates Aviation College in Dubai.

The event served as a platform to honour the exceptional accomplishments and invaluable contributions of nearly 40 individuals and teams from the company's regional hub and its 11 hotels across the UAE and Qatar. Each awardee was recognised for their outstanding dedication and significant impact on the business and brand within the region.

Simon Leigh, Managing Director, Premier Inn Middle East, said: “The past 12 months have been our most successful in Premier Inn MENA’s history. We have traded brilliantly and outperformed our competitors in all markets: Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha, resulting in significant growth of our market share. Furthermore, we generated 1.7 million guest nights, a 13% surge compared to the previous year, and received our highest-ever customer satisfaction ratings with all 11 hotels ranking in the top 10% of 3-star listings on TripAdvisor.

“Our team members deserve all the credit – they serve as the backbone of our business and are the driving force behind our ongoing success. We are massively proud to acknowledge their achievements and unwavering dedication at our annual Moon & Stars Awards. Premier Inn will remain committed to investing in the business and team, eagerly anticipating another smashing year ahead as we embark on a new and exciting phase in our growth.”

Over the last year, Premier Inn has received significant recognition through 10 prestigious awards and influential power lists acknowledgements. The company officially launched its Force for Good sustainability programme with a series of informative hotel roadshows and successfully navigated its way amidst the bustling winter season with COP28, the AFC Asian Cup and its largest-ever brand activation to date at Emirates Dubai 7s.

Premier Inn's primary objectives for 2024 include expanding the brand into Saudi Arabia and increasing investments in new technology to enrich guest experiences and boost business performance. This includes the launch of its new room product in Dubai International Airport, the roll-out of the new Mr Toad’s Pub & Kitchen concept in Dubai Silicon Oasis, alongside intensifying efforts in sustainability initiatives.

A sustainable award trophy

In alignment with Premier Inn's sustainability focus, the Moon & Stars award trophies have been crafted from recycled wood sourced from bed manufacturer Silentnight Arabia. Through meticulous craftsmanship, wooden beams were intricately cut to fashion trophies that not only exude style but also uphold sustainable principles.

List of Moon & Stars Awards 2024

AWARD WINNER Hotel Team Member of the Year - Abu Dhabi Capital Centre Kamran Khan Raja Hotel Team Member of the Year - Abu Dhabi International Airport Samuel Yahia Hotel Team Member of the Year – Dubai International Airport Raj Khem Adhikari Hotel Team Member of the Year – Dubai Al Jaddaf Moorthy Chithirai Hotel Team Member of the Year – Dubai Investments Park Moataz Alaaelddin Hotel Team Member of the Year – Dubai Silicon Oasis Krian Marie Sison Hotel Team Member of the Year – Ibn Battuta Mall Jay-ar Jamil Hotel Team Member of the Year – Dubai Dragon Mart Zahira Boukhiris Hotel Team Member of the Year – Dubai Barsha Heights Menna Salim Hotel Team Member of the Year – Doha Education City Rakesh Kesavan Hotel Team Member of the Year – Doha Airport Akshay Kumar Team Member of the Year – Emirates Leisure Retail Food & Beverage Outlets - Abu Dhabi Capital Centre Chazel Mae Makiputin Team Member of the Year – Emirates Leisure Retail Food & Beverage Outlets - Abu Dhabi International Airport Felix Jr. Arranguuez Team Member of the Year – Emirates Leisure Retail Food & Beverage Outlets - Dubai International Airport Louie Lucasan Team Member of the Year – Emirates Leisure Retail Food & Beverage Outlets - Dubai Al Jaddaf Debendra Rana Team Member of the Year – Emirates Leisure Retail Food & Beverage Outlets - Dubai Investments Park Goldove Njuafac Team Member of the Year – Emirates Leisure Retail Food & Beverage Outlets - Dubai Silicon Oasis Sharmaine Balayo Team Member of the Year - Hub Rebecca Morgan- Ransom, Customer Success & Brand Marketing Manager Team Member of the Year - Commercial Saeed Mahmood, Sales Manager Team Member of the Year - Partnered Services Rajinder Singh, Driver Dubai Al Jaddaf Team Member of the Year - Costa Daphine Musiimenta – Dubai Investments Park Team Member of the Year – Hotel Support Role Kevin Tuazon – Dubai Al Jaddaf Team Member of the Year - Engineering Mohamed Mohaideen – Abu Dhabi International Airport Team Member of the Year – Food & Beverage Louie Lucasan – Dubai International Airport Team Member of the Year – Housekeeping Madhu Tamang – Dubai Investments Park Team Member of the Year - Front of House Leila Yasin – Dubai Dragon Mart Head Of Department of the Year Abuthahir Basha – Dubai Silicon Oasis Operations Manager of the Year Mohamed Ashraf – Ibn Battuta Mall Special Recognition Award Essam Abdelrady - Security Dubai Dragon Mart Rooms Master Award Sanjib Rajbanshi – Abu Dhabi Capital Centre Guest Ambassador Award Rahul Yadav – Dubai Investments Park Sustainability Champion Award Mohamed Abu Halith – Abu Dhabi International Airport Outstanding Achievement Award Dilshan Madhusanka – Dubai International Airport Team of the Year – Hub Commercial Team Team of the Year – Food & Beverage Premier Inn Dubai Barsha Heights Team of the Year – Engineering Premier Inn Dubai Silicon Oasis Team of the Year – Front of House Premier Inn Dubai Dragon Mart Team of the Year – Housekeeping Premier Inn Abu Dhabi International Airport Hotel of the Year Premier Inn Dubai Barsha Heights

At Premier Inn, guests can rest easy at 11 hotels throughout Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha. For bookings, please visit premierinn.ae or call +971 600 500 503. For more information, follow @premierinngulf on social media.

- Ends -

Media contact:

Sabrina Schouw

sabrina.schouw@mena.premierinn.com

About Premier Inn Middle East

Premier Inn Middle East is owned by the Emirates Group and leading UK hospitality company, Whitbread, and has 11 hotels across the Middle East. The brand was established in the region with the opening of Premier Inn Dubai Investment Park in 2008, and now operates seven hotels in Dubai, two in Abu Dhabi and two in Doha, with more locations in the pipeline.

From booking to bed, Premier Inn is here to help guests rest easy. Premier Inn’s vision is to ensure that every guest enjoys a warm welcome from our friendly team members, flexible rates, tasty food and a great night’s sleep. The hotel group has more than 800 hotels in the UK and Ireland and has recently been named the UK’s Best Budget Hotel Brand at the Business Traveller Awards 2023. For information and bookings, visit https://mena.premierinn.com/en, call +971 600 500 503, or follow @premierinngulf on social media.