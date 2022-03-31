Dubai, UAE - Luxury chauffeur service, Preimo Urban Mobility extends partnership with Armani Hotels for third year in a row to offer private airport transfers services to the hotel guests. The company has successfully completed 1142 trips till date for the hotel.

Setting new standards of luxury, excellence and safety, Armani Hotels was particularly impressed with the competitive rates, user-friendly online booking platform allowing efficiency and flexibility in booking, managing, and rescheduling trips at their fingertips. The hotel guests were highly pleased with the Chauffeurs experience and knowledge of all locations across UAE.

Preimo Urban Mobility’s vehicles are an epitome of luxury with spacious interior design including rich leather seats, complimentary wifi, wireless charging and premium bottled water. Keeping innovation and adaptability at the forefront each vehicle has advanced safety features including motion sensor door handles and touch screens alongside experienced chauffeurs that are fully vaccinated.

“Preimo Urban Mobility is delighted to continue the partnership with Armani Hotels and looks forward to sustaining the partnership by providing its guests with an unforgettable luxury chauffeur experience, which will set a new standard of excellence, comfort and safety in the hospitality industry.,” said Raul Silva, CEO and Managing Director of Mojay Global Holding Limited.

Preimo Urban Mobility is part of Mojay Global Holding Limited, a Private Investment Holding Company. Mojay Global Holding Limited is a value and solution driven diverse organization created to ​​invest, advise, and manage businesses with accelerated growth potential as well as nurture new investment opportunities. The organization’s expertise spans across industries including Technology & Robotics, Mobility, FMCG, Real Estate, and Financial Assets.

For more information on Preimo Urban Mobility and Mojay Global Holding Limited, please visit preimo.com and mojay.com.

About Mojay Global Holding Limited:

Launched in 2020, Mojay Global Holding Limited is a value-driven diverse organization created to ​​invest, advise, and manage businesses with accelerated growth potential as well as nurture new investment opportunities. Headquartered in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) as a Private Investment Holding Company, the organization’s expertise spans across industries including Technology, mainly Robotics and AI, Mobility, FMCG, Real Estate, Financial Assets, and Fintech.

Website: https://www.mojay.com

LinkedIn: Mojay Global Holding

