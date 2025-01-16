Abu Dhabi, UAE – Audi Abu Dhabi is offering auto-enthusiasts an opportunity to pre-order the highly anticipated RSQ8, RS3, and RS e-tron GT Performance Inspired (PI) during the Audi Sports Week. This pre-order opportunity allows customers to secure their preferred model ahead of its official release, ensuring they are among the first to experience Audi’s latest high-performance luxury vehicles.

Audi Sports Week marks the official unveiling of these exceptional models, showcasing Audi’s commitment to innovation, precision engineering, and sustainable performance—qualities that resonate with the UAE’s discerning automotive audience. Customers can visit Audi Abu Dhabi showroom in Airport Road 21st -24th January to view the new RSQ8, RS3, and RS e-tron GT PI, and the 26th at Audi Al Ain showroom, experiencing firsthand the advanced technology, impeccable design, and unrivalled craftsmanship that define Audi’s latest offerings.

As part of Audi Sports Week, Audi Abu Dhabi will be offering potential buyers a unique opportunity to experience the exhilarating performance of these vehicles. This four-day event will consist of test drives on the 21st and 22nd, an official launch evening on the 23rd, and final test drives on the 24th January. There will be a limited number of test drive slots available for qualified buyers. Additionally, customers in Al Ain can preview the featured models on January 26th. Pre-registration to secure your test drive experience is now available at the Audi Abu Dhabi showroom Airport Road.

Scott Shears, General Manager of Audi Abu Dhabi, said: “The RSQ8, RS3, and RS e-tron GT PI represent the future of high-performance luxury vehicles, and we are thrilled to offer our customers the chance to explore them firsthand. Audi Sports Week is a celebration of automotive excellence and innovation. With our VIP test drive options and pre-order availability as part of Audi Sports Week, we aim to provide an unparalleled customer experience in the region.”

Audi Sports Week offers automotive enthusiasts and buyers the opportunity to explore the future of high-performance luxury vehicles. Customers are encouraged to visit Audi Abu Dhabi and Al Ain showroom to view the RSQ8, RS3, and RS e-tron GT PI, register their interest, and secure their place among the first to own these groundbreaking vehicles. For more information or to register for the VIP test drive experience, call 800MYAUDI.

The Audi Group is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium and luxury segment. The brands Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Ducati produce at 21 locations in 12 countries. In 2022, the Audi Group delivered 1.61 million Audi vehicles, 15,174 Bentley vehicles, 9,233 Lamborghini vehicles, and 61,562 Ducati motorcycles to customers. In the 2022 fiscal year, AUDI Group achieved a total revenue of €61.8 billion and an operating profit of €7.6 billion. With its attractive brands, new models, innovative mobility offerings and groundbreaking services, the group is systematically pursuing its path toward becoming a provider of sustainable, individual, premium mobility.

AUDI AG's commitment to the region was confirmed through the foundation of its fully owned subsidiary in 2005, Audi Middle East, which covers Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Find out more at news.audimiddleeast.com.

About Ali & Sons

Ali & Sons is the official Audi importer in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain since 1987. With its strong reputation Ali & Sons has become a trusted distributor for Audi vehicles in the United Arab Emirates. Offering the best-in-class customer service and a wide range of Audi models, Ali & Sons also offers an array of services, including comprehensive after-sales support such as maintenance, repairs, and genuine Audi parts.

Operating in the city of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, Ali & Sons ensures that the Audi experience is easily accessible to valued customers.

For more information about our range of vehicles and current offers, please visit www.audi-abudhabi.com