Dubai, UAE – The Public Relations and Communications Association Middle East & North Africa (PRCA MENA) is thrilled to announce the restructuring of its MENA Regional Board, a pivotal move aimed at fortifying strategic direction and industry representation in the MENA region.

The MENA Regional Board serves as the guiding force behind PRCA MENA's initiatives, ensuring alignment with industry standards and fostering excellence in the field of public relations and communications. The restructured board brings together a diverse ensemble of esteemed industry leaders, poised to infuse their collective expertise and insights to propel the organisation to new heights.

"We are delighted to unveil the restructuring of our MENA Regional Board, signifying our commitment to championing excellence and innovation in the public relations and communications landscape across the MENA region. The wealth of knowledge and experience brought forth by our board members will be instrumental in shaping the future trajectory of our organisation and advancing the profession as a whole,” remarked James Hewes, CEO of PRCA.

The newly appointed members of the PRCA MENA Regional Board are:

Ahmad Itani, Founder & CEO, Cicero & Bernay Communication Consultancy. Chairman, PRCA MENA

Alexandre Beaulieu, Founder & CEO, TBWA DJAZ

Claire Micheletti, Founder & Joint Managing Director, Cosmopole Consultancy

Howard Kosky, CEO & Founder, Markettiers4DC

Ibrahim Al Mutawa, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Jummar PR

Imad Lahad, Managing Director, APCO Worldwide Dubai

John Rynehart, Managing Director, Seven Media

Joseph Nalloor, Discipline Lead - School of Communication, Murdoch University Dubai

Kamal Taibi, Founder & CEO, StratëusGroup

Khaled Alshehhi, Executive Director Marketing and Communications at UAE Government Media Office

Laureline Schwarz, Head of Global Corporate Communication, PR, Public Relations at Al-Futtaim Automotive

Louay Al Samarrai – Joint Managing Director, Co-Founder, Active (Digital. Marketing. Communications)

Natalie Amos, Managing Director - Lifestyle MENA at Four Agency

Natasha Hatherall-Shawe, Founder and CEO, TishTash Communications

Nick Sandham, Vice President, Corporate Communications, Alshaya Group

Petra B Spanko, Regional Director, Katch International

Samantha Bartel, CEO & Managing Partner, Instinctif Partners MENA

These professionals bring a rich tapestry of experiences and expertise to their roles, representing a diverse array of sectors and perspectives within the communications industry.

PRCA MENA remains steadfast in its mission to advance the interests of the public relations and communications profession in the MENA region and beyond. The organisation continues to serve as a catalyst for networking, learning, and professional development for industry practitioners at all levels.

About PRCA

The PRCA was founded in London in 1969 and launched PRCA MENA in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world’s largest professional PR body. We represent more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide. We are a global advocate for excellence in public relations. Our teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with professionals around the world to co-ordinate our operations across six continents.

For more information visit: https://prca.mena.global/

Press Contact:

PRCA MENA

Falah Faisal Jafrani

Email: falah.jafrani@prca.mena.global