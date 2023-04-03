Dubai: The Public Relations and Communications Association Middle East & North Africa (PRCA MENA) has announced award-winning PR agency, Katch International, as its latest corporate member.

Katch International is an innovative communications agency offering complex services in the areas of public relations, media, marketing consulting, PR event support, social media management and brand design. In its 13 years to date, Katch International has catered to an extensive portfolio of well-known brands through its offices in both Dubai and London. Boasting several household names as clients, such as Atlantis The Royal, Atlantis The Palm, several hotels under the Address Hotels brand, The Hilton Hotel Group, Armani Hotel, Atmosphere in Burj Khalifa, TAG Heuer, Alpago Properties, Barclays Wealth, and many more - the organisation is inspired by variety and easily adapts to the demands each field brings.

Regional Director of Katch International Petra B Spanko Said:

“Katch International is extremely proud to become the newest member of PRCA MENA, a professional body that reflects the diversity of communication professionals and consistently sets the highest standards in our field. As we eagerly look forward to working closely with PRCA MENA, its members, and professionals across our industry, we recognise the significance of this moment for our company. We are excited for the future, and we anticipate many successful collaborations with the organisation in the coming weeks, months, and years.”

Head of PRCA EMEA Monika Fourneaux said:

“Excellence in communication requires innovation, adaptability, and a commitment to delivering outstanding results. Katch International embodies all these qualities making them a valuable addition to the PRCA MENA corporate membership. We’re excited to support and collaborate with the company during the upcoming years.”

-Ends-

About PRCA

The PRCA was founded in London in 1969 and launched PRCA MENA in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world’s largest professional PR body. We represent more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide. We are a global advocate for excellence in public relations. Our teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with professionals around the world to co-ordinate our operations across six continents.

Our mission is to create a more professional, ethical, and prosperous PR industry. We champion – and enforce – professional standards around the world through our Professional Charter and Code of Conduct. The Code compels members to adhere to the highest standards of ethical practice. We deliver exceptional training, authoritative industry data, and global networking, and development opportunities. We also manage the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) – the umbrella body for 41 PR associations and 3,000 agencies across the world. Additionally, we support the delivery of the Motor Industry Communicators Association (MICA).

For more information visit https://prca.mena.global/