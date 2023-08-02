Dubai: PRCA MENA, the leading professional association for public relations and communications in the Middle East and North Africa, is pleased to announce their new partnership with renowned recruitment agency MCG Talent. This collaboration comes as a response to the ever-expanding PR market in the Gulf region where PR agencies constantly seek the most exceptional talents to fuel their growth and success.

MCG Talent, with a well-established presence in the MENA region since 2010, has a proven track record of supporting PRCA MENA activities in the past. The partnership agreement enhances their commitment to promoting excellence in the PR industry by providing the association’s members a 5% discount on the first contract fees charged by MCG Talent, empowering agencies to find and secure the perfect fit for their teams.

Monika Fourneaux, Head of PRCA EMEA, expressed her delight at the newly forged alliance, stating, "MCG Talent is an invaluable asset to our members. With the Gulf region witnessing unprecedented growth, the demand for top-tier PR professionals has never been greater. Their expertise in talent acquisition will undoubtedly empower our members to thrive in the competitive industry landscape.”

Commenting on the partnership, Justin McGuire, the visionary founder of MCG Talent, said, "We are delighted to take our collaboration with PRCA MENA to new heights with this strategic partnership. As an agency that understands the unique challenges and opportunities in the MENA PR market, we are perfectly positioned to complement PRCA MENA's efforts in nurturing talent and elevating the industry as a whole. We look forward to providing our expertise to PRCA MENA members and helping them find the right talent to drive their agencies' success."

About MCG Talent

MCG Talent is an award-winning recruitment agency specialising in marketing, creative, communications, and technology recruitment across the Middle East & Asia. With offices in Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, and Singapore, we connect businesses with top talent worldwide. Our mission is to match exceptional professionals with companies to drive success. Whether you're seeking a new challenge or hiring exceptional talent, we excel at creating perfect matches. Our services include permanent recruitment, executive search, and project recruitment, tailored to meet your specific hiring needs.

About PRCA

The PRCA was founded in London in 1969 and launched PRCA MENA in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world’s largest professional PR body. We represent more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide. We are a global advocate for excellence in public relations. Our teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with professionals around the world to co-ordinate our operations across six continents.

Our mission is to create a more professional, ethical, and prosperous PR industry. We champion – and enforce – professional standards around the world through our Professional Charter and Code of Conduct. The Code compels members to adhere to the highest standards of ethical practice. We deliver exceptional training, authoritative industry data, and global networking, and development opportunities. We also manage the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) – the umbrella body for 41 PR associations and 3,000 agencies across the world. Additionally, we support the delivery of the Motor Industry Communicators Association (MICA).

