Dubai, UAE – The PRCA Mena AI in PR Committee, in collaboration with YouGov, has launched a new survey to explore the transformative role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the PR and communications industry across Mena.

The survey, spearheaded by the committee, aims to assess AI awareness and usage, uncover challenges and identify opportunities for innovation within the industry. The insights gained will serve as a foundation for shaping strategies and best practices that empower professionals to embrace AI effectively and responsibly.

“This is an incredibly timely initiative as AI continues to redefine the way we approach communications,” said Conrad Egbert, Head of PRCA Mena. “The survey will help us better understand how professionals are engaging with AI, the challenges they face, and how we can drive the adoption of ethical, effective, and innovative AI solutions.”

Imad Lahad, Chair of the PRCA Mena AI in PR Committee, commented:

"Artificial intelligence has already begun transforming industries, and PR is no exception. This survey will not only provide valuable insights into the current state of AI adoption but also guide actionable steps for integrating AI into PR practices, ensuring the industry’s evolution aligns with global standards.”

To participate in the survey, visit: https://start.yougov.com/refer/vgpfgT2GyxMh8m

-Ends-

About PRCA Mena

PRCA Mena is the regional arm of the largest public relations and communications association (PRCA) in the world. It was established in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. Representing more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide, the PR authority is a global advocate for excellence in public relations. The PRCA’s teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with industry professionals around the world to co-ordinate operations across six continents.

For more information visit: https://prca.mena.global/

Press Contact:

PRCA Mena

Falah Faisal Jafrani

Email: falah.jafrani@prca.mena.global